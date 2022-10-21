A defensive game was not what many had in mind as these two met in the first round of the playoffs on Friday night.
However, that is exactly what happened as neither defense wanted to budge. The Rebels and Hawks defense both showed up but the Rebels took a 6-0 lead into the half.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Hawks scored and their extra point was good to go up 7-6.
The Rebels had multiple chances late in the game but they could not find much daylight.
The Rebels could not get back into it and they fell to the Hawks in the first round of the Class 2A Playoffs for the second straight year.
Northeast finishes their season with a final record of 4-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.