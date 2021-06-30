GOOSE LAKE — Leah Mangelsen doesn’t have to think.
She only has to do it.
That’s when balls start to go over the fence.
“I wasn’t expecting it — probably nobody else was,” Mangelsen said. “I wasn’t thinking, and that’s when things start to happen with me — when I start to relax. Even ask our coaching staff — sometimes I get a little tense in the box. I didn’t start off too well at the beginning of the season, but once we got that going, then we were just on a roll.”
After the Rebel bats started off a little cold, Mangelsen blasted a two-run home run and Northeast defeated Maquoketa 6-0 Wednesday at home.
“We had some timely hitting and some excellent, defensive pitching,” Northeast coach Travis Eversmeyer said. “I thought we got a great performance out of Haleigh (Banowetz) and our defense made every routine play, so that was excellent.”
Mangelsen’s home run broke a 0-0 tie in the bottom of the second.
The Rebels wouldn’t score again until the bottom of the fifth. Piper Isbell drew a walk, Neveah Hildebrandt hit a double and Alexis Ehlers drew a walk to load the bases.
That brought up Brynnlin Kroymann, who blasted a three-RBI double to make it 5-0.
“You could tell that she was trying to pitch around us whenever we were at the batter’s box,” Kroymann said. “I took it as it was and just took it where the pitch was, right down the inside and drove it to the left-center gap.”
She credited the team’s high energy atmosphere with helping the batters get amped up.
“It’s definitely a fun game when we’re all pumped up — I love the energy in the dug out, it’s always going to be great to have that behind us,” Kroymann said. “That’s out greatest factor, I think.”
Mangelsen said that factor can make the Rebels unbeatable at times.
“We’re always having high energy, it’s our standard, and then when we just keep going off of it, it just keeps getting better and better, and we’re unstoppable at that point,” Mangelsen said.
Valerie Spooner hit an RBI double in the next at-bat for what would be the final run of the game.
Northeast starter Haleigh Banowetz pitched a complete-game shutout with five hits, one walk and four strikeouts.
Eversmeyer praised his team’s hitting and pitching.
“We couldn’t square up at all, and then Leah hits one in the tree in left field, so that was a big deal,” Eversmeyer said. “I thought that four-run inning was excellent, too. We worked counts deep and got some clutch hits.”
Northeast improved to 20-13 while Maquoketa fell to 16-16.
The Rebels host Mid-Prairie at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
