GOOSE LAKE — The Northeast dugout could probably be heard from miles away.
That’s just how the Rebels like it.
“We love being loud,” Northeast freshman Haleigh Banowetz said. “It helps us get going and keeps up pumped up.”
The Rebels swept Camanche 14-9, 12-2 in a doubleheader Monday.
“We played very clean the second game,” Northeast coach Travis Eversmeyer said. “Banowetz did a nice job pitching and we got our small-ball game rolling with our speed.”
Camanche coach Andrew Carbajal was proud of his team’s effort, especially after pitcher Cianna Newman went out with an injury.
“I think both of our pitchers did well tonight,” Carbajal said. “We were up before the injury — I think that messes up with our mentality a little bit — she’s a key player for us behind the plate, so changing it up, we kind of lost momentum and what I felt gave it away, they started hitting and hitting their spots, and we just couldn’t keep up with them.
“We hit hard at their girls, but they played great defense. Big shout out for Jamie Robertson — right center, left center, anywhere that was hit out to center, she was there and she covered a lot of ground. I told her she’s got to be the best centerfielder this side of the state. She played great tonight.”
Northeast’s Piper Isbell got the win in game one, and Newman took the loss. Banowetz got the win in game two and Ava Huling took the loss.
Robertson said the Indians, sitting at 4-19, are keeping their eyes forward.
“It was definitely a tough one,” Robertson said. “We’re pretty young, so I’m pretty proud of the girls. We’ve made a lot of growth throughout the season, so definitely next year is something to look forward to.”
Carbajal said the team has a lot of potential up and down the roster.
“We’re young,” Carbajal said. “We have a lot of eighth graders, we have no seniors. We’ve got a good core of leadership from our juniors — we just have to get better. That what they’re doing. They have a lot of youth, they’re going to get better and rebuild.
“Next year’s going to be a bright year for us in the coming years if we can keep those eighth graders together — five years of them, we’re going to have a lot of softball between them.”
The Rebels improved to 17-13. The wins over the Indians came after a 15-5 loss to Muscatine Friday and two losses (11-8, 9-6) on Saturday.
“We play a really tough schedule,” Eversmeyer said. “Ranked 5A, 4A teams — we wanted to challenge them and sometimes it’s hard to bounce back-and-forth, especially Monday nights, but they’ve competed their butts off. We’ve had very few blowout losses, a lot of competitive games against really good teams, and we’re just trying to get clicking in a week.
“I’ve just been really happy — every day, they’re coming to work and they’re not afraid to play anybody. They’ve seen quality pitching and they’re just not afraid of moments. Like right there, we could’ve got a little tight when we were down 2-1, but we didn’t. We just changed our approach at the plate and responded.”
Banowetz said the Rebels are in sync right now.
“We were feeling great,” Banowetz said. “It was a good battle that we had. I felt great (on the mound). It was exciting to see some people that we knew in closer schools playing together.
“I’ve been focusing on throwing strikes and letting my defense help back me up, so it makes it easier so I’m not doing most of the work on the mound.”
The Rebels travel to North Cedar on Tuesday, and Camanche will play at Bellevue.
