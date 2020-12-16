GOOSE LAKE — Northeast senior Neveah Hildebrandt can finally relax.
On Tuesday, Hildebrandt announced on Twitter she’ll be attending Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to play softball.
“It’s a big weight off my shoulders so I can relax for the rest of the year,” Hildebrandt said. “I’ve known and I’ve heard that Kirkwood has a really good program in all of their athletics, but when I went on my visit, I could tell the culture is just different there. They definitely have a winning mentality and it shows in all of their sports.”
Hildebrandt also took visits at Simpson College, Wartburg and Coe College. She said it was a tough decision, but the coaches and atmosphere at Kirkwood made it feel like the best fit.
“I love how they were straight up with me the whole time,” Hildebrandt said of the coaches. “Any questions I asked, they were really blunt and it wasn’t like they were sugar-coating everything just to try and persuade me to go there.”
She’s excited to begin her college journey and help the Eagles win games. Kirkwood is led by head coach Eric Frese.
“My two main goals are just going in there to get better and make a difference on the team, while having fun with the sport I love,” Hildebrandt said.
Hildebrandt will see some familiar faces at Kirkwood, too. She’s already met several of her future teammates.
“I met quite a few of them,” Hildebrandt said. “A couple of them that already go there are from the RVC (River Valley Conference) and a couple that have committed are also from the RVC, so I’ve competed against them for awhile and I’m excited to actually be teammates.”
Hildebrandt had a .377 average, 29 hits, 17 RBIs and three home runs for Northeast as a junior last year. She’s hoping she and the team can build off last season going into 2021.
“Coming off the season that we had last year, I’m really excited to see what we can do with the new team,” Hildebrandt said. “We lost a few, but we have a few really good players coming up so I’m excited to see what we can do this year.”
