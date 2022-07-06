GOOSE LAKE - The number one seeded Northeast Rebels fell to the West Delaware Hawks, 18-5 on Wednesday evening in what was a shocking upset.
This was the Rebels first year in class 3a and although the offense put up some runs, it was the defense that struggled to back up their pitcher.
The nerves ran wild for both teams as the first pitch crossed home plate. The energy was electric and loud as each team was trying to gain momentum first.
The Hawks struck first in the top of the first with a leadoff error and an infield single. A bunt advanced the runners before an intentional walk loaded them up. A fielders choice recorded the first run of the game. The Rebels had a chance to limit the damage but a drop third strike and another error scored another run and the Hawks took an early 2-0 lead.
Emma Kjergaard led off the bottom of the first with an opposite field single. A walk followed and gave the Rebels two runners on with nobody out. The Hawks played clean defense however and walked out of the inning with no runs allowed.
The Rebel defense cleaned things up in the second and the bats awoke as Ella Trenkamp homered to right center to make it 2-1. A pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases for Brynnlin Kroymann. Kroymann did not disappoint, singling in two base runners and giving the Rebels their first and only lead of the day.
The Hawks wasted no time, utilizing three walks that loaded the bases. An error scored two runs and immediately gave the lead back to the Hawks. A single scored two more runs and Delaware West took a 6-3 lead.
The momentum completely shifted as the Rebels went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the third inning.
The Hawks continued to apply pressure, singling and putting another runner on with yet another Rebel error gave the Hawks two runners on with just one out. Two singles extended the lead to 8-3 heading into the bottom of the fourth.
A leadoff walk and a pair of singles loaded the bases. A play at the plate on a ground ball to the pitcher was originally ruled in favor of Northeast as the catch dropped the ball but it was overturned as they ruled that she dropped the ball while transitioning to make a throw to first base so the runner was out. A sacrifice fly by Kroymann made it an 8-4 game but the Hawks limited the damage.
Haleigh Banowetz came into pitch for the Rebels in the top of the fifth, striking out the first batter she faced and recorded a 1-2-3 inning.
Trenkamp singled with one out to get the Rebels a baserunner in the bottom of the fifth but she was doubled up on a lineout to the second baseman.
Despite a couple of Hawk baserunners, the Rebels worked their way out of a jam in the sixth inning to keep it a four run game as this one went into the bottom half of the sixth.
Bailee Petry led off with a single for the Rebels before a Hawk error brought her in. The Rebels got a pair of runners on the base path but could not bring anymore runs across and went to the seventh inning down 8-5.
This is where things fell apart for Northeast as the Hawks reached base with an error to start the inning. A couple of singles by the Hawks added to the lead as another run crossed the play. An error and another single brought in three more runs as the Hawks opened things up with a 12-5 lead.
They weren't done yet either as they loaded the bases yet again, still with two outs. Two errors later and the Hawks brought three more across as they went up 15-5. They brought in three more runs to cap off a 10 run inning and went into the bottom of the seventh up 18-5.
The Rebels did not have a comeback in store and stranded a base runner as they fell to the Hawks 18-5.
Although it was not how the Rebels saw their season ending, they ended the year with a 21-11 record in their first year in class 3a.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.