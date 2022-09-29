It was rivalry night as Camanche hosted Northeast on Thursday night.
The Rebels started off hot and were able to close out the three set sweep against the Storm.
Northeasts Leah Mangelsen begins the match with back to back kills to give them the early advantage. The Rebels used the Storms early mistakes to take a 6-2 lead.
It was a tale of two sides through the early parts of set one. On one side it was the Rebels who were playing fundamentally sound volleyball. They were passing well, setting well and that led to good kill opportunities as they went up 11-4.
On the other end the Storm were making more mistakes. Communication was a struggle and they called a timeout down seven points to try and clean things up.
The lead continued to grow as the Rebels went up 19-8. They cruised their way through the rest of the set, winning 25-12.
The Rebels showed no signs of slowing down in set two, taking an early 4-1 lead off of a very balanced approach. After struggling to score, the Storm called a timeout down 9-3.
The Rebels continued to keep their lead, stretching it out to eight points as Storm head coach Jessica Belitz called her final timeout of the set.
The balanced attack continued as there was not one singular player that was taking over for the Rebels. They were playing as a team and the Storm had no answer as they found themselves down 21-11.
The Storm battled back, not giving in as they pulled within three late in the second set. They cleaned things up and force the Rebels to burn their first timeout as they held a 24-22 lead.
The Rebels answered out of the timeout and closed out the second set 25-22 and took a commanding two set lead.
Set three started off as a different story with the Storm jumping out to a 5-1 lead. The energy from set two certainly seeped into set three.
As the set progressed the lead stayed around three for the Storm. As soon the Rebels would draw close, the Storm would answer right back.
The Rebels were finally able to break through and tie the set at 16. Belitz called her first timeout of the set.
“I think a couple of mistakes got us down but we pushed forward and kept playing our game.” Northeast head coach Rachel Diedrich said.
The Rebels took their first lead of the set 19-18 off of a kill error by the Storm. Out of a Storm timeout the Rebels were able to grow their lead to three.
The Storm came up just short as the Rebels completed their sweep with a big time 26-24 sweep.
“I just think communication is key. Once they started talking there at the end everything came together.” Diedrich said.
