GOOSE LAKE – The Northeast Rebels were beaten by the Monticello Panthers in both of their games on Friday Night.
It was Senior Night for the Rebels as they recognized Alyssa Fowler, Jimmy Weispfenning, Luke Holdgrafer, Curtis Eberhart and {span}Mike Scheckel.{/span}
First up were the girls and the Rebels struggled to find their rhythm in the first half as they put up just 15 points and found themsevles trailing 29-15 at the break.
Out of the half they began to figure things out offensively, pulling within seven points, 34-27, late in the third quarter. However, the Panthers regrouped in the fourth quarter and closed out the game with a 51-36 victory.
Emma Kjergaard led the way for the Rebels, scoring 19 points.
The boys faced were up next, taking on a Panther squad that has a lot of athleticism.
The Panthers got off to a solid start and the Rebels did their best to keep pace as they trailed 34-23 at halftime.
That lead for the Panthers grew in the second half as they dominated the rest of the way out to win 78-57. It was truly a two man show for Monticello as Tate Petersen dropped 36 points and Preston Ries added 26.
For the Rebels, Clayton Meyermann led the team with 16 points while Jacob Tegeler had 15.
The Rebels will close out the regular season on the road at Anamosa next Tuesday night.
