GOOSE LAKE – The Rebels took care of Maquoketa on Tuesday night as they swept the Cardinals in three sets.
“I think at the end we really found our rhythm. The girls started connecting and talking more. Once we start moving our mouths, our feet move and we seem to play better.” Northeast coach Rachel Diedrich said.
The Rebels started set one by recording a kill to get them on the board first. It was a back and forth beginning to the set as the Rebels went up 9-6 before the Cardinals called time.
The Cardinals battled back and tied the set at 16 and the Rebels burned a timeout. Out of the timeout it was the Cardinals who responded, taking a two point lead. Emma Kjergaard came up with a big block to tie the set at 20.
Neither team wanted to give in but the Rebels squeaked out of the first set with a 25-22 win.
In set two the Rebels got off to a nice start that was sparked by Leah Mangelsen’s three service aces in a row to put them in front 6-3.
The Rebels began to use the Cardinals mistakes to their advantage and their lead grew to 12-6. The Cardinals ball movement led to sloppy passing and bad ball placement and they burned their second timeout of the set down eight.
Out of the timeout they began to comeback, drawing within three points and the Rebels used a timeout of their own.
The Rebels snapped out of it and took a two set advantage with a 25-17 win.
Like the first two sets, set three began back and forth with neither team getting much of an upper hand.
The Rebels would gain some separation as they utilized good ball movement that allowed their hitters to get good kill opportunities.
However, after they went up by six, the Cardinals began to crawl back within two. Emily Erwin had a big kill for the Rebels and helped slow the Cardinals momentum.
Senior middle hitter Alyssa Fowler added the final touches on the night for the Rebels, notching the game winning kill to win 25-21.
“I think the girls did a great job tonight. They do a really good job of communicating and seeing the other side of the court, seeing what’s there and what they can take advantage of.” Diedrich said.
The Rebels have been able to balance their young players with their senior leaders and it has really showed to be strong on the court.
“They do a great job. We’ve got some great leaders and we’ve got some girls that are really receptive to stepping into the team this year.” Diedrich said.
Northeast plays again on Thursday when they host Anamosa at 7 p.m.
