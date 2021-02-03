GOOSE LAKE — For Northeast senior Emma Fowler, Loras College felt like home.
The Rebels’ girls basketball player signed to play at Loras Wednesday in front of her teammates, family and coaches.
“(Northeast coach Johnny Driscoll) emailed (Loras coach Justin Heinzen) and he got out to me,” Fowler said. “I went on a visit, they showed me everything and I just loved it from the start.
“It felt like home.”
Loras, which is located in Dubuque, will be somewhat familiar for Fowler.
“I heard about the college and I know one of the athletes there who I used to play against, so I just thought that was cool,” Fowler said.
Fowler averages 8.5 points-per game this season (second on the team) with six rebounds-per game (first). Officially signing to play college basketball accomplishes a dream she’s since she was a kid.
“It was my dream to get there since fourth grade, so I’m proud of myself,” Fowler said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.