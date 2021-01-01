Fields’ day: No. 3 Ohio State routs No. 2 Clemson 49-28
NEW ORLEANS — Justin Fields threw six touchdown passes to outshine Trevor Lawrence and No. 3 Ohio State avenged last season’s painful College Football Playoff loss to Clemson with a 49-28 victory in the Sugar Bowl semifinal Saturday night.
The Buckeyes (7-0) head to the CFP title game for the first time since the inaugural playoff to face No. 1 Alabama on Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida. Ohio State beat the Crimson Tide in the semifinals on the way to the 2014 national championship.
In a matchup of quarterback prodigies from Georgia, Fields might have given the Jacksonville Jaguars something to think about what do to with that first pick in the NFL draft. Lawrence is the presumptive No. 1, but Fields outplayed him on this night, going 22 for 28 for 385 yards. He set a Sugar Bowl record for TD passes and did it playing more than half the game after taking a vicious shot the side that forced him to miss a play and spend time in the medical tent.
Lawrence was 33 for 48 for 400 yards and three total touchdowns in what is expected to be the junior’s final college game. His final pass was intercepted, but Clemson (10-2) went 34-2 in his starts and won a national title when he was a freshman.
The third meeting between Clemson and Ohio State in the playoff, and fourth bowl matchup since the 2013 season, was a game the Buckeyes had been pointing toward ever since a 29-23 loss to Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl last year.
That score was everywhere the Buckeyes turned in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus this year.
A chance for revenge was nearly derailed when the Big Ten canceled fall football in August because of the pandemic. An abbreviated Big Ten season caused more headaches, with the Buckeyes having three games canceled because of COVID-19 issues, including their own outbreak.
The playoff committee still liked Ohio State enough to put the Buckeyes in the final four, despite much griping from various parts of the country, including Clemson.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day talked all week about what a great story it would be for the Buckeyes to survive this rollercoaster of a season and still reach their goal.
Clemson took a 7-0 lead on the opening drive and then went up 14-7 with Lawrence and Etienne running for scores.
From there it was all Buckeyes. Fields threw touchdown passes to tight ends Luke Farrell and Jeremy Ruckert on consecutive drives to give Ohio State a 21-14 lead early in the second quarter.
Operating without offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who did not make the trip while in COVID-19 protocols, the Clemson offense couldn’t respond. The Buckeyes kept rolling behind Field, though not without a major scare.
Field scrambled on a third-and-long and took a hard shot to the right side from Clemson linebacker James Skalski that put the Buckeyes star into a fetal position before rolling over onto his back in obvious pain.
The play was reviewed for a targeting foul that resulted in Clemson’s top linebacker being ejected and a first-and-goal for the Buckeyes.
Fields came out for one play and returned to immediately throw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave that made it 28-14.
Fields went to the injury tent with Ohio State athletic trainers on Clemson’s next possession, which didn’t last long.
Fields was right back out there on the Buckeyes next drive. He took another hit on a scramble and slowly got up. After each play he moved gingerly, but with Trey Sermon running hard and the Buckeyes providing good protection, Fields continued to carve up the Tigers.
He hit Ruckert for a 12-yard score with 11 seconds left in the half.
A year after blowing 16-0 first-half lead in last year’s excruciating semifinal loss to Clemson, the Buckeyes handed the Tigers their largest halftime deficit (21) since the 2012 Orange Bowl against West Virginia (29 points).
The second half started with Clemson looking like it might have another comeback in it. Fields was intercepted in the Tigers’ end zone and Lawrence came back with an 80-yard touchdown drive to cut it to 35-21.
Nervous time for the Buckeyes? Not for long. Fields threw a perfectly placed bomb to Olave for a 56-yard touchdown pass that made it 42-21 with 4:55 left in the third quarter.
And if there was any doubt, Fields threw another rain-making TD pass to Jameson Williams that officially went into the books as a 46-yarder, but traveled over 50 in the air.
Notre Dame better in Texas, but loses again in semifinals
ARLINGTON, Texas — Ian Book had Notre Dame moving with a chance to get within a touchdown of No. 1 Alabama when his interception shifted the momentum in the second half of their playoff semifinal.
A few plays later, the Irish quarterback was out of the game after 310-pound defensive tackle Christian Barmore fell on top of Book on a 14-yard sack.
The relocated Rose Bowl was a slightly more pleasant trip to Texas for the fourth-ranked Irish than their blowout loss to Clemson in the semifinals two years ago, but the outcome matched six previous trips to the playoffs or New Year’s Six bowls since 2000.
Friday’s 31-14 loss to the Crimson Tide at the home of the Dallas Cowboys put Notre Dame’s average margin of defeat at 23 points in those seven losses, two years after a 30-3 loss to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl in the same stadium.
The game was moved to Texas because of COVID-19 restrictions in California.
Coach Brian Kelly bristled at the suggestion that the Irish flopped on a big stage again, and didn’t like the suggestion that his team wasn’t close again.
“I really don’t want to continue to go down this path,” Kelly said. “We’re going to keep getting here. I’m sorry if you don’t like it or if the national media doesn’t like it. We’re going to go back to work. We’re going to keep recruiting and we’re going to put ourselves back in this position again.”
Notre Dame (10-2), a three-touchdown underdog, was at least in the game in the third quarter despite Alabama taking a quick 14-0 lead. The Irish were driving down 21-7 when Book thought he had tight end Michael Mayer open as he scrambled.
The underthrown pass was intercepted by Christian Harris, and John Metchie had a 40-yard catch and run on the next play to set up a touchdown.
“He just needed today put a little bit more on that, kind of floated it a little bit,” Kelly said. “But it’s one of those where he’s trying to make a play. And I told him, I said, ‘Listen, I don’t fault you at all for trying to make that play.’”
On the next Irish possession, Book ended up in the medical tent after Barmore’s sack, replaced by freshman Drew Pyne. By the time Book got back into the game after the winningest quarterback in the school’s storied history missed the rest of that possession, the Irish trailed 31-7.
Book, a graduate student who also lost the semifinal to Clemson two years ago, finished 27 of 39 for 229 yards with another 55 yards rushing and a 1-yard touchdown. Kyren Williams also had a 1-yard score.
“It’s our goal to win a national championship and we didn’t do that,” Book said. “A lot of us are done. It’s up to these guys now. I trust them and I plan on them being back here and I’ll be watching.”
Notre Dame gave up TD drives of 79, 97 and 84 yards on Alabama’s first three possessions, none of those marches lasting longer than 2:36.
But the defense was better the rest of the way, making the game feel more competitive than two years earlier when Clemson led 23-3 at halftime in a game that wasn’t considered nearly as one-sided as this one coming in.
While there are ways to measure progress for the Irish, the bottom line was a second straight loss to end the season, coming off a 34-10 loss to Clemson in the ACC championship game. Notre Dame beat the Tigers 47-40 in November while Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sidelined because of a positive COVID-19 test.
“I don’t have a unique problem at Notre Dame,” Kelly said. “I think you need to look at the scores that everybody played against Alabama and Clemson. Everybody’s got the same issue. Everybody can keep saying, you know, Notre Dame is not good enough. You know what? You’re going to have a problem because we’re going to keep winning games and keep getting back here and we’re going to break through.”
