Four local cross country runners are state bound after impressive performances at their state qualifying races.
Beginning with Prince of Peace senior Marcus Blount. For the fourth straight year he is state bound after winning his qualifying race up in Cascade on Thursday night.
Blount ran a 17:11.20 to take first place by a minuscule .02 seconds. Blount is no stranger to the state race and he is looking to push himself to an even better placement this year in his final race.
He dominated the 1A race and will join a large field down at Fort Dodge next Friday at 11:15 a.m.
Sophomore Caleb Olson out of Central DeWitt had a season best race finishing in tenth at the Class 3A qualifier with a time of 16:46.36 on Wednesday afternoon.
Olson will make his first appearance at the State race next Saturday with his race beginning at 11:15 a.m.
In her senior season, Cenady Soenksen from Northeast will make her second straight appearance at state as she finish tenth at the Class 2A qualifier at Monticello.
Soenksen had a time of 20:18 to be the sole state qualifier for the Rebels on Thursday night. She will compete next Friday at the state race beginning at 2 p.m.
Gretchyn Fairlie from Camanche joined Soenksen in qualifying for state at the race in Monticello.
Fairlie finished 14th with a time of 20:42 to earn herself her first state appearance. The sophomore will also compete at 2 p.m. next Friday.
