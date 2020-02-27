DEWITT – The Central DeWitt Sabers pulled together a complete game to pull away from Cedar Rapids Xavier on Thursday night and make a sub-state semifinal victory look almost easy.
The 69-52 win was a lot closer than the final score indicated, but a big time scoring effort from a pair of seniors pushed the Sabers on to the Class 3A sub-state final next Monday.
“What an awesome environment,” head coach Grady Gallagher said. “We executed a lot better in the second half ... but everyone did a great job preparing and executing tonight.”
It was defense in the first moments of the game, Xavier breaking the ice with a basket three minutes in. The Sabers stayed cold from the field to start, not scoring until halfway through the first quarter.
That’s when Alex McAleer stepped up. McAleer drove to the basket and scored, picking up the foul for the complete three-point play. The next way down, he sank a three-pointer.
Then he did it again.
“It’s about time is what I was thinking,” Gallagher said. “We have good shooters they just haven’t gotten in a rhythm. The focus for our team in inside-out, but tonight we needed those outside ones and they went.”
McAleer’s nine first quarter points helped the Sabers take a 12-10 lead into the second quarter. McAleer, along with Zach Hinkle, both sank threes in the second as well.
The outside shooting helped them with a four-point halftime lead. That, and the defense.
The length and athleticism of the Central DeWitt defense had blocked shots happening time and time again. The Sabers put eight back into the hands of Xavier throughout the first half, really keeping their buckets to a minimum.
“I think the disruption of our length really bothers people,” Gallagher said. “They have to adjust their shot, and even if they get it up it’s not their normal shot.”
To start the second half, Tucker Kinney took control of the offense for the Sabers. Kinney all of a sudden started finding holes in the Xavier defense, picking up fouls and rolling in shots along the ywa.
Behind Kinney’s effort, they extended their lead to as many as ten in the third quarter and never looked back.
“Part of it was their foul trouble,” Gallagher said. “Part of it was him just deciding it was his time. We had some guys in foul trouble so he knew he was the No. 1 scoring option in there. It’s a story we’ve seen before with him ... when he really gets locked in it’s fun to see and he can take over a game like he did tonight.”
Both Kinney and McAleer ended with 21 points each in Thursday night’s effort. They make up a group of senior leaders who have been in these postseason situations before, helping the Sabers stay calm, cool and collected through the postseason so far.
“I think playing in a full gym last year in Maquoketa in this same stage [of postseason] helped us tremendously,” Gallagher said, reflecting on last year’s district final loss. “They’ve been great leaders for us this year and have shown these young guys what it takes. We’re not a one-guy team, we have several options and we’re going to play hard for 32 minutes.”
When the Sabers take the floor in Cedar Rapids next Monday, it’s not an unfamiliar roster going up against them. The sub-state final will pit the Sabers against WaMaC Conference foe Mount Vernon for the third time this season. Both contests ended in the Mustang’s favor.
“The mindset it they’re a team we can beat,” Gallagher said. “We need to prepare well and have the scout team give us a great look in practice then we need to be a little more fundamentally sound when it comes game time. We’ll have the jitters, we’ll be hyped up for sure, we just need to find a way to execute.”
