ELLIE RICKERTSEN, NORTHEAST, SENIOR
It's no double the Iowa-commit has been a huge storyline her entire career, and it's not expected to be any different this season.
Rickertsen is coming off of a state sweep of the hurdle titles in 2021, winning both the 110-meter and 400-meter hurdle events and helping the Northeast girls finish as team runner-up.
She’ll be looking to cap her career at Northeast with two more titles before she heads to run with the Hawkeyes.
SOREN MARICLE, JUNIOR, CENTRAL DEWITT
The state-qualifying high jumper from DeWitt has already clinched her spot at the Drake Relays this year.
Maricle place fifth as a sophomore in Class 3A with a jump of 5-04.
Maricle met the Blue Standard earlier this week with a 5-05 jump at the University of Dubuque, giving her an automatic Drake Relays spot.
ELIZABETH CHAMBERS, SENIOR, NORTHEAST
The Northeast senior is coming into the 2022 track season with a title on her mind. Chambers finished second in Class 2A last season in the high jump.
Chambers flew with a 5-05 at Drake Stadium to take the runner-up spot Last year at the state meet.
NORTHEAST BOYS
The Northeast boys' track team took home a number of medals last year, and many of those runners are returning for another chance at the Blue Oval this spring.
The 4x200 relay finished seventh last season and returns three of those athletes - Cade Hughes, Caleb Gruhn and Jimmy Weispfenning.
The Rebels took the title in the 4x800 relay last year. Northeast won the event with a time of 8:15.69. Caleb Gruhn and Carter Jargo are both back in the lineup for that event.
LUCAS BURMEISTER, SENIOR, CENTRAL DEWITT
The Central DeWitt sprinter is coming off of a four-event state meet last season. Not only that, but he finished second in the Class 3A 200-meter dash for the Sabers last year.
Heading into his senior year, Burmeister has his eyes set on Central DeWitt’s school record time in the 200 (22.03) set by Brandon Jasper in 2011.
“Oh, I want it,” Burmeister said after the state meet in 2021. “I really want that record.”
