MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Central DeWitt baseball team put their hands in the air to break the huddle.
In unison, they yelled, “Outsiders!”
“We’re in a new conference, small school in the conference, and we feel like we have to prove ourselves because we are the outsiders and we get what we got at our school, we get the players we get,” Central DeWitt coach Shane Sikkema said. “We’re going to work hard and typically, outsiders have to work have to work a little bit harder than the insiders, so it’s just a motto that the kids bought into, and we like Eric Church as a singer, so that’s where it comes from.”
Central DeWitt defeated Davenport Assumption 6-1 in a Class 3A Substate 4 Championship Wednesday.
It’s the Sabers’ first state berth since 2019. They will face Waverly-Shell Rock in a Class 3A State Quarterfinal 11 a.m. Wednesday at Iowa City.
Not bad for the outsiders.
“We’re in a big 4A conference, and we’re just a little 3A school,” Sabers senior Henry Bloom said. “They all look down on us and we just know we’ve got a battle every night. In the WaMac, you’re going to have those nights where you can have a rough game and still get a win, but in the MAC, you’re not going to have those nights.
“We had the underdog mentality the whole season.”
Central DeWitt senior Boomer Johnson said the state berth is no accident.
“Us seven seniors, we put in so many hours in the offseason and this season, we put so many extra hours in — going to the cage, getting extra cuts in, playing long toss, doing all that stuff in our own time — not just at practice,” Johnson said. “All the hard work and dedication of our seniors paid off, and the younger guys — the younger guys were there, too.
“Jacob Maher blasted a shot — he did great. So proud. So proud of my team.”
The Sabers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, then Maher’s blast came in the third.
“I was watching the pitcher and realized that he was throwing first-pitch fastball, and I was hunting fastball right away,” Maher said. “I knew if we was going to leave one over the plate, I was going. I just tried to hit the ball as hard as I could, and it just went over.
“As soon as the ball went off the bat, I felt it — it was over.”
The Sabers tacked on two more runs and Assumption’s only run came in the seventh inning, but it didn’t rattle Johnson, who threw a complete game with eight hits, one run, one walk and five strikeouts.
“I think everything slowed down for me,” Johnson said. “I wasn’t in any rush. I was calm, I was cool, I was collected and I think that’s what led us to doing so good today. As a team, we did amazing. I knew they’re a good hitting team, so I knew they were going to put the bat on the ball, and sometimes that leads to a run or two.
“Since we had so many runs and so much insurance, I just stayed calm. I didn’t want to get tense out there.”
Sikkema praised Johnson’s composure.
“Three-year starter,” Sikkema said. “Gained a lot of experience as a freshman and sophomore, continued to get better, wasn’t happy with our season last year, and he’s a next-level pitcher — he proved he’s a next-level pitcher tonight and he’s a good leader for these guys.”
Noah Thein and Johnson each had one RBI for Central DeWitt. Johnson and Bloom collected two hits while Thein, Maher, Kyle Bixby and John McConohy all had one. Ben Mason and Kaiden Muhl both had a stolen base.
Sikkema said its guys like the seven seniors that helped build the Sabers’ program and allowed them to win games like this.
“It’s a good program and it’s gotten better,” Sikkema said. “I can remember when I got here in 2005 — we won seven games. To go to state four times in 12 years, this community should be really proud of them and should really back this program, and they do.
“The seven seniors proved baseball’s important in our area.”
