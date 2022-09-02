CAMANCHE – Central DeWitt got the better of Camanche as the two met for a local showdown. The Sabers picked up the win 42-24.
The Sabers showed that their week one offensive clinic was no fluke as they did it again on Friday night. They went five for five on offensive drives in the first half, scoring touchdowns on all five drives.
”We came out and played well and took control of the game. However, we had some serious issues on kickoffs.” Central DeWitt head coach Ryan Streets said.
Central DeWitt got the ball to begin the first half. Ben Pace ran 55 yards for a touchdown to give the Sabers the early lead. The Storm drove down the field but a couple late penalties and a sack forced them to punt. The Central DeWitt defense played strong to get the ball back in their hands at the 20 yard line..
Once again it was Pace, scoring an 80 yard touchdown on the very first play of their second drive. They jumped out to a 14-0 advantage.
After another punt, the Sabers marched down the field as Michael Cabrera, the fullback, punched it in from one yard out to extend the lead to 21-0.
The Storm desperately needed a score, and score they did. They went right down the field, manned by some good maneuvers by quarterback Bryce Buckley. A quarterback option flip from Buckley to Mark Sanders gave them their first score of the game. The three yard touchdown run made it a 21-6 game.
This didn’t faze the Sabers, they continued to dominate, they answered back, scoring once again from the one yard line. This time it was their other fullback Jacob Maher as the Storm went up 28-6.
A good kick return by Ethan Schultz gave the Storm good field position. It took all of 37 seconds for the Storm to respond. Buckley completed a 29 yard touchdown pass to Josh Wiersema to come within two scores once again. However, the Storm came up short on the two point conversion and were down 28-12.
To end the half, the Sabers put on a late drive clinic. Taking advantage of penalty mistakes by the Storm and good clock management. A quarterback sneak by Paul Kuehn as time expired grew the Saber advantage to an even further extent. They took a 35-12 lead going into the half.
Neither team turned the ball over in the first half.
The Storm got the ball to start the second half, however, they were shut down by the Sabers as they went three and out. The Sabers went down the field but would fumble into the endzone and the Storm recovered.
Things were looking good for the Storm as they made their way to the fifty yard line but Buckley was hit from behind and fumbled the football to give it back to the Sabers.
The Sabers once again showcased their offensive power, moving the ball with ease as the Storm had no answer for the run game. Pace got himself his third touchdown of the night with a 21 yard touchdown run to put the Sabers up 42-12.
The Storm answered within 20 seconds as they scored on a 49 yard screen pass from Buckley to Sanders. The Storm failed the two point conversion for the second time on the night and trailed 42-18.
One yard run by Storm makes it a 42-24 game. Once again the two point conversion was not successful. The Sabers have brought in some of their backups with under five minutes to go.
”There’s a lot to work on. Camanche played as tough as possible. It was a good test for us. We faced some adversity, came back and luckily won.” Streets said.
Central DeWitt ran out the clock and picked up the win 42-24. The Sabers will be at Clinton next week, taking on the River Kings at 7:30 p.m.
”We gotta work a little bit up front. We battled, we stayed with it and we didn’t give up.” Camanche head coach Dustin Coit said.
Camanche will host Maquoketa at 7 p.m.
