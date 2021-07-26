FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy remains hopeful Rodgers the three-time MVP will play for them this season, but says he does not know whether Rodgers will arrive for the start of training camp.