FULTON – The Fulton Steamers hosted Rockridge and Riverdale in a triangular for their final home meet of the season on Wednesday night.
First up the Steamers took on the Rockridge Rockets, falling to them by a score of 48-24.
Senior Zane Pannell picked up the only win for the Steamers, winning by fall over the Rocket wrestler. The Steamers picked up three other wins via forfeit.
Lastly, the Steamers took on the Riverdale Rams in the final match of the night. Pannell picked up his second win of the night, this time winning 7-5 in come from behind fashion to pick up three points for the Steamers. Pannell remains undefeated so far this season.
Senior Braiden Damhoff picked up a win to close out the night as he defeated the Ram wrestler by fall. Fulton lost the overall match to the Rams, 60-9.
The Steamers wrestle again Thursday night at Amboy High School.
