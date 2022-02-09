Fulton’s Zane Pannell has had no lack of influence when it comes to wrestling.
His older brother, Eli, brought home a state title in 2019 and finished his senior season undefeated at 220-pounds. He’s been immersed in the sport from a young age and got to watch his brother compete at the highest level of high school wrestling.
Now, it’s his turn to do it for the Steamers.
“My big brother, he won state his senior year,” Pannell said. “My goal is to beat him.”
Zane says that since Eli moved on to wrestle at the collegiate level in Waverly, he’s been bringing back new advice and moves for his little brother. It’s something that Zane has been more than happy to soak in and incorporate into his technique on the mat this high school season.
“He helps me out,” Zane said. “He’s going to college now at Warburg and he’s learning way more moves every season, so I go in the wrestling room with him all the time.”
Pannell is currently a junior wrestler and in the thick of his postseason for Fulton. He was one of the two athletes to qualify for the state-qualifying sectional meet in Princeton on Saturday afternoon.
He finished second at the Dixon regional, only falling in the 170-pound title match to an opponent from Lena-Winslow.
Pannell (34-7) will go up against Newman Catholic’s Hunter Luyando (29-17) to start the day on Saturday. If he wins in that round, he’ll take on Haden Lucas (23-9) of Johnsburg. That would push him into the 170 semifinals.
Pannell offers a serious disposition and an aggressive wrestling style. In fact, that’s his favorite part of the sport: the sheer physicality
“My favorite part of wrestling, I like the fact that there’s aggression in the sport,” Pannell said. “I like conditioning and getting fit.”
He’s worked since his freshman year to make sure he’s in the position he’s currently in. He has just seven losses on the season.
Although he’s wrestling at 170-pounds this year, he was wrestling at 138 at the beginning of last season. Moving up in weight class hasn’t affected him much and he’s trying to keep the speed from the lower weights incorporated into his offense at 170-pounds.
“[I’ve worked on] a lot of neutral,” Pannell said. “I want to be as fast as I possibly can, 170-pounders tend to be slow and I want to keep getting faster so I can take them down easy.”
Pannell, along with wrestlers like Conner Sheridan and Ben Fosdick, are part of a young Fulton squad who lose just one senior to graduation. That leaves Pannell in a state of leadership, especially for a roster with 10 returning athletes for 2022-2023.
“As an upperclassmen, I kind of find it hard to get along sometimes with younger guys,” Pannell said. “But I always want to make them tougher so our program can keep going and keep getting better in the future. I hope they do the same thing when they’re upperclassmen as well.”
Even if he isn’t necessarily a verbal leader, his sectional spot this season makes him a talent leader for the Steamers. He wants to lead by the example he sets on the mat day in and day out.
His postseason is a good start of that.
He has pretty simple advice for underclassmen joining the Steamers.
“Do your best and try to always win when you can.”
Pannell won’t be heading into sectionals alone. Joining him is teammate Xander Walling. Walling qualified for a sectional berth at 220-pounds with a third place finish. Walling (22-12) will start his bracket play going up against Harvard’s Riley Vest (16-6).
The Class 1A sectional starts at 8 a.m. at Princeton High School.
