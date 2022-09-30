CLINTON – It was a perfect night for football on Friday night as the River Kings hosted the undefeated Fort Madison Bloodhounds for their homecoming game. Emotions were high and this game did not disappoint.
The difference in the game was just a missed extra point that would come back to bite the River Kings as they fell to the Bloodhounds 14-13.{Junior Collin Fullick began the game with a big time return that brought the River Kings past the midfield mark. A couple of plays later and the River Kings were in the red zone. Quarter back Addison Binnie wasted no time, running in a touchdown from eight yards out to put the River Kings up 7-0 two minutes into the game.
After a couple of punts, the Bloodhounds used some bigger chunk plays to set up their second drive. Kane Williams caught a 35 yard touchdown pass and they tied things up at seven.
The River Kings offensive line began to struggle and they were unable to move the ball very effectively in the first quarter. The Bloodhounds got the ball back and took the lead on a four yard run by Teague Smith.
Late in the first half, Binnie rolled out of the pocket and completed a 46 yard pass to JhiKeith McGraw. Binnie was injured on the play but sat out one snap before coming right back into the game. He immediately completed a 28 yarder to McGraw to set up first and goal at the six yard line. Binnie took it himself for a six yard touchdown before they missed the extra point to trail by one point 14-13.
Each team turned the ball over on downs and threw an interception in the last two minutes of the first half and the score remained the same going into the half.
The River Kings decided to onside kick it out of the gate in the second half and they recovered the ball on the Fort Madison 39 yard line. However, three straight drops by the River King wide receivers made for a quick three and out.
The Bloodhounds had themselves a good drive going where they were draining quite a bit of clock but the River King defense stood strong, forcing their second turnover on downs.
The Bloodhounds defensive line was showing up strong, giving Binnie no time at all in the pocket and the River Kings went three and out for the third time in the half.
The Defenses were hungry, not giving an inch as they shut down the opposition for the entirity of the third quarter. The River Kings were unable to record a first down in the third quarter.
To begin the fourth quarter, the River Kings received the ball on a punt. Fullick broke away from three defenders and Binnie found him for a 44 yard completion. This was huge for the River Kings as they pushed acrossed midfield. However, a few plays with pure miscommunication led to a turnover on downs and the Bloodhounds got the ball right back.
Penalties continue to pleague Clinton in yet another game this season as they were called for holding on back to back plays. These were just a few of their many penalties that hurt them on the night. They had to punt the ball away again with 4:06 remaining in the ball game.
Just when it was looking like the Bloodhounds were going to be able to run the clock out, the River Kings sacked Aidan Boyer and the River Kings recovered at the opposing 42.
The River Kings made a crucial penalty, an illegal chop block that erased a good run from Binnie that would have given them another first down.
Binnie tried to force a pass down the field but the pass was intercepted by Marcus Guzman and the Bloodhounds were able to run the clock out and secure their sixth win.
The River Kings now move to 1-5 on the year.
Do not be fooled by their record. This River Kings football team has a lot of heart and has come up just short of multiple big time wins all year. That is just the way sports pan out sometimes.
