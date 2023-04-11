FULTON - The Fulton Steamers tied for second place out of 11 teams at their 75th Annual Craig Faulkner Invitational on Tuesday evening.
The Steamers totaled 60 points with a ton of solid performances in their first and only home meet of the season.
Daken Pessman led the Steamers by placing first in the triple jump with a distance of 12.54 meters. Lucas Hartman of Fulton also placed in the triple jump, finishing in third with a distance of 11.68 meters.
Braiden Damhoff had a nice day in the shotput event, placing second with a throw of 14.08 meters. He was almost a full meter in front of the third place finisher.
Sticking with the field events, Lukas Schroeder tied for third in the high jump with a height of 1.62 meters.
In the shuttle hurdles the Steamers were able to take third with Lucas Hartman, Dysin Rathburn, Tarik Paisley and Zeke VenZuizen running a 1:15.52.
Jace Smith, Daken Pessman, Carson Wherry and Baylen Damhoff just barely came in fourth place in the 4x100 meter relay. They finished less than a millisecond behind Morrison and less than a second behind Galena who finished in third and second respectively.
Smith, Pessman, Damhoff and Schroeder once again took fourth in a tight 4x200 meter relay that saw them finish in 1:35.63.
Finally, Joel Ford, Smith, Pessman and Klayton Schipper placed fifth in the 800 meter sprint medley with a time of 1:43.60.
The Steamers are back in action Thursday at Rock Falls beginning at 4 p.m.
