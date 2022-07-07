CLINTON – The Clinton LumberKings fell to the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7-4 on Thursday night after a late rally saw the Pistol Shrimp put up four runs in the seventh inning to take the lead.
The Pistol Shrimp got the to the LumberKings immediately, scoring three runs on three hits. The big takeaway however, was that the LumberKings committed four errors that hurt them early. The Pistol Shrimp stranded two on and each team would clean up the defense going forward.
The LumberKings finally got their first runner on with a walk in the bottom of the third. They were unable to get the bats going and could not bring the run across.
The pitching and defense really started to come together for the LumberKings after that first inning. Having 1-2-3 innings in each of the next three innings.
A hit by pitch led off the bottom of the fourth to give the LumberKings a baserunner. Matt Scherrman followed it up with a single to put two on with nobody out. A grounder advanced both runners before a two out single by Cade Moss scored two runs and the LumberKings drew within one run, 3-2.
Each ball club would get a hit in the fifth but neither could bring the run around to score as this stayed a one run game through five innings.
An error by the Pistol Shrimp in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the LumberKings a base runner to start things off. Cade Moss would be hit by a pitch with one out to give them two runners on. A wild pitch advanced the runners before pinch hitter. Jeremy Conforti doubled in two runs to give the LumberKings the lead, 4-3.
The lead didn’t last long as the Pistol Shrimp utilized a big seventh inning to take the lead right back. The Pistol Shrimp had five hits to score four runs and take a 7-4 lead. The LumberKings committed one error while the Pistol Shrimp left one man on base.
The LumberKings bats went cold the rest of the way out as the Pistol Shrimp locked it down, allowing just one LumberKing hit the rest of the way out.
The LumberKings are back home again on Friday night when they host the Quincy Gems.
