CLINTON, Iowa - The Clinton LumberKings (12-10) were swept by the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp in Thursday's doubleheader. In game one Illinois Valley defeated Clinton 2-1. In game two the Pistol Shrimp defeated the LumberKings 10-4.
GAME 1:
Game one was rescheduled from a doubleheader that was postponed on July 12th. Illinois Valley would be the home team in game one.
A humble scoring affair between both teams as the Pistol Shrimp would score first on a fielder's choice off the bat of Louis Perona to take a 1-0 lead.
In the top of the fourth Jeremy Conforti would hit a solo shot to right field to tie the game 1-1.
The Pistol Shrimp would respond with a RBI single by Perona and take a 2-1 lead.
Clinton's starter, Jimmy Burke, would take his second straight loss of the season. He would go five innings, allowing four hits, two runs, one earned, three walks and three strikeouts.
Illinois Valley's starter, Joey Cecola, collected his second win of the season. Pitching four innings, allowing three hits, one run, earned, no walks and four strikeouts. Sebastian Gonzalez would come in relief in the fifth inning and pitch three innings, allowing one hit, no runs, one walk and four strikeouts.
GAME 2:
An opposite scoring affair would happen in game two where the Pistol Shrimp would score in bunches.
In the top of the second inning, Xander Sielken would hit an RBI ground out, followed by a Brandon Comerford RBI single. They would score again in the top of the third inning on a wild pitch to take a 3-0 lead.
A scoreless fourth. fifth and sixth inning would lead to a eventful top of the seventh where the Pistol Shrimp scored on a Sielken RBI double, a Logan Gregorio two RBI single,a bases clearing triple by Zach Lane and a Christian Graves RBI single to take a 10-0 lead.
The LumberKings would attempt a comeback that would fall short. In the bottom of the fourth, Clinton managed to load the bases for Logan Romasanta. Romasanta would hit a bases clearing double to straight away center field followed by a Sam Lavin RBI single to cut into the lead 10-4. However, that wouldn't be enough.
Jason Shanner would earn his second win of the 2023 season after throwing five innings, allowing four hits, four runs, three earned, three walks and six strikeouts for the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp.
Drew Dykstra took his third loss of the season after throwing two and two-thirds innings allowing three hits, three runs, all earned, four walks, and two strikeouts.
The LumberKings return tomorrow for the start of a two game series against the Thrillville Thrillbillies. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. with the gates of NelsonCorp Field opening at 5:30 p.m.
