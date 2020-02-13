In this photo from Feb. 18, 2018, Team Stephen center Joel Embiid, left, of the Philadelphia 76ers. leaps for the tipoff won by Team LeBron forward Anthony Davis, of the New Orleans Pelicans, during the NBA All-Star basketball game in Los Angeles. The NBA has changed the format of its All-Star Game and basketball purists are skeptical. The betting industry is curious. The changes could spark more in-game betting, which is popular in Europe but not as much in the U.S. Or, perhaps bettors will sit this one out, unsure of what to expect.