CLINTON — The Clinton LumberKings have found a new league.
The LumberKings joined the Prospect League on Wednesday after an intensive search for a new league after Major League Baseball decided not to offer the organization a Professional Development License, thus ending the team’s status as an MLB-affiliate.
“It was the best fit available with what we have,” LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow said after the announcement was made Wednesday afternoon. “Between the independent leagues, the other college wood-bat leagues, starting our own league — every possible option that was out there. Every single one. We painstakingly went through every single option — we went through everything.
“The one that rose to the top after much consideration and debate was the fact that the Prospect League, for us — was it head and shoulders above? No, but it was the best fit for our organization right now.”
The Prospect League, which was formed in 2008, is a collegiate wood-bat league that starts its seasons in May, as opposed to early April like the Minor Leagues. Sixteen teams in or near the Midwest are made up of 32-man rosters primarily consisting of Division I and II college players, who are not paid. The league follows a summer-collegiate model very similar to that of the minors.
The Burlington Bees in Burlington also joined the Prospect League on Wednesday.
“It’s great news,” Prospect League commissioner Dennis Bastien said. “They are welcomed with open arms. They fit for us geographically. They will be a great addition. Those are two great ballparks for us and we’re looking forward to it. We have our annual winter meeting this coming weekend in Indianapolis. Hopefully we’ll be able to come out with a schedule in the next week to two weeks. They’re going to have a lot of rivals. They’re going to have three or maybe four very close rivals, geographically.
“LumberKing fans in Clinton can look forward to a great summer and look forward to all we do. They’re not going to see a noticeable difference in talent level, they’re not going to see a difference in promotions and fan engagement — that’ll all be the same.”
To describe the level of play in the Prospect League, Tornow said overall, the players’ skill will be that of where the 2019 LumberKings team was at skill-wise in 2018 — a year earlier in typical LumberKings teams’ development.
“There’s so many possibilities with this,” Tornow said. “In the pro league, it was, ‘Here’s your roster, here’s who you’ve got.’ Now, we’re responsible for picking up these kids and recruiting them and finding out the best of the talent. It’s going to be kids that haven’t been drafted yet or kids that have been drafted and haven’t signed.”
Tornow is hoping Wednesday’s announcement is a positive step for the future of baseball in Clinton. The LumberKings have been in a dispute with the city of Clinton over funding, and a press release from the city stated it could terminate the LumberKings’ lease agreement at NelsonCorp Field — which goes through 2022 — if the organization was unable to sign an agreement with a Major League team. However, Clinton mayor Scott Maddasion later committed to keeping baseball in Clinton and further reiterated that commitment with the news of Clinton joining the Prospect League.
“We’re extremely excited for baseball in Clinton,” Maddasion said. “We’re excited about the Prospect League and excited for the continued partnership between the Clinton baseball club, the LumberKings and the city of Clinton.”
Maddasion said the fact that the Prospect League is not a Major League affiliate does not change anything.
“Obviously there’s a line in the lease that says, ‘Major League affiliate,’ so we’ll just make sure we re-work that language in the lease to reflect the league that we’re in now,” Maddasion said. “Ultimately, the end goal for all of us is to have baseball in Clinton. This gives us an opportunity to go to NelsonCorp Field and enjoy our summer watching baseball.”
Tornow said the LumberKings have done their part in keeping baseball in Clinton for the foreseeable future.
“They need to provide us with a lease that’s not onerous,” Tornow said. “Their big hangup was prove to us that you’re going to be here. This is proof. Right now, I delivered a team to the city. We’re going to play baseball here. They need to deliver a lease that’s acceptable and not onerous. That’s where we’re at right now.”
In addition to Clinton and Burlington, the Prospect League recently picked up two more new teams in Alton, Illinois and Johnstown, Pennsylvania, bringing up the total number of teams to 16. Bastien said there will likely be two eight-team conferences, which he said is, ‘very good’ for scheduling purposes.
The LumberKings have yet to hire a manager or staff, but will be taking action in the coming weeks and months as they prepare for the upcoming 2021 season.
Bastien is excited to be in Clinton.
“I look forward to being up there,” Bastien said. “I’ve been up there to meet with Ted and the board, but I will be up there during this season. This is all great news and we’re all proud. We’re all looking forward to giving Ted a hard time in our meetings.”
