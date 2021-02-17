FILE - Arizona Diamondbacks Madison Bumgarner throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, in this Wednesday, July 29, 2020, file photo. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo enters his fifth year with the Diamondbacks — and the final year of his current contract — under a substantial amount of scrutiny. The Diamondbacks are hoping left-hander Madison Bumgarner can turn into the top-of-the-rotation starter they wanted him to be when he signed an $85 million, five-year deal before last season. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)