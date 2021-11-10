CEDAR FALLS – The Easton Valley River Hawks rallied in the second half to beat Remsen St. Mary’s at the UNI-Dome on Wednesday afternoon, advancing to the final round in the Iowa High School 8-man playoffs to compete for a state title next Thursday.
Easton Valley head Coach Tony Johnson had just one word to describe Wednesday’s semifinal contest: a dogfight.
And it was. The lead changed five times before Easton Valley took the final lead in the fourth quarter.
Down 36-35 in the fourth, junior Carson Fuegen took the kick off and put the ball on the 35 to start their possession. On third-and-11, senior quarterback Conor Gruver found the hands of Hayden Felkey for a first down, Felkey falling at the 11-yard line.
A couple carries moved them a few yards, but Gruver ended the drive with a 5-yard snap to Andin Farrell in the middle of the endzone, putting the River Hawks on top 42-36.
After that, the defense stepped up for one of many huge stops in the game. That included two tackles in the backfield from Felkey, who ended with 3.5 sacks and four tackles for a loss. The River Hawks took over on the 23-yard line and took a knee from there.
A few uncharacteristic mistakes came out of the first 12 minutes of the game. A fumble happened on the first drive, and then on the second the River Hawks moved all the way to the 3-yard line only to be pushed back by two penalties. That resulted in no score.
The River Hawks started playing like they have back home in Preston in the second quarter and jumped to a 21-8 lead in the first half.
It was never over, though. St. Mary’s grabbed the one-point lead again before the half was up. Coming out to the second half, the lead changed three more times.
Charlie Simpson had two touchdowns and 142 rushing yards for the River Hawks.
Carson Fuegen had 45 rushing yards and 155 receiving yards, good for another two touchdowns from him.
The River Hawks will take on CAM, who won in their semifinal game Wednesday morning. That game will be back at the UNI-Dome at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Story will be updated
