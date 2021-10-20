Several schools qualified for the Iowa football playoffs, kicking off this Friday. School officials want to remind fans about the playoff ticket process.
Football playoff tickets must be purchased online before the game. There will be no cash sale tickets available on Friday. The following link will take you to the IAHSAA website to purchase your tickets.
https://www.iahsaa.org/tickets/
You can either print your ticket(s), or keep them on your device. Either way, you must present the code at the ticket booth, where it will be scanned for entrance to the game.
This includes Easton Valley, Camanche and Northeast football games. Northeast is on the road at Mid-Prairie, Camanche hosts Wahlert Catholic at home, and Easton Valley will take on Dunkerton in Preston.
The process will remain the same throughout the state playoffs.
