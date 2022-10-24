The Fulton Steamers are locked in as the number four seed in the north portion of the IHSA Class 1A playoffs that will begin on Friday.
However, the Steamers will start their postseason on Saturday at 2 p.m. They are 7-2 on the season and will host Aurora Christian.
Coming into the year nobody was sure what to expect out of the Steamers but they have put together a nice season. They got through a tough stretch, losing a close one to Muskegon Catholic Central 6-7 and then the following week they fell to Lena-Winslow 54-32.
In that game against Lena, they were able to keep up in that first half but it was the second half that got to them.
They have looked poised and balanced for the last four games of the season. One highlight win was their win at Forreston where they overcame a 22-3 deficit to win 30-28.
They have been almost completely even in their production, running for 1406 yards on 277 carries and passing for 1269 yards on 115 completions.
Seniors Ryan Eads and Lukas Schroeder have carried a big part of the rushing weight with Eads rushing for 505 yards and Schroeder adding 493 yards of his own. Senior Joel Ford has also ran for 263 yards.
Senior quarterback Brayden Dykstra is 112 for 185 on the season with 1240 yards. His favorite target has been Baylen Damhoff who has 41 receptions for 547 yards. Eads has had 35 receptions for 325 yards.
Defensively Ford leads the team with 17 tackles for a loss, two sacks, 109 total tackles and five interceptions. Zane Pannell has also been a force as well with 11 tackles for a loss, 98 total tackles and six fumble recoveries.
Big time defensive plays have kept them in games and given them chances to win games late.
Their opponent this week, the Aurora Christian Eagles, come into this game 5-4. They were 2-2 in the Metro Suburban Conference.
The are a hard team to gauge because all of their wins have been blowouts but three of their four losses have been the same way. They were in one close game which came week one and we will see how that plays out on Saturday.
The Eagles are coming off of a 24-3 loss to Wheaton Academy.
It will be a very interesting game to see who comes out on top. The winner will advance to play the winner of Wethersfield/Annawan vs. Lutheran (Rockford).
