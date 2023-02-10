DEWITT – The Central DeWitt Sabers dropped their regular season finale to the Pleasant Valley Spartans on Friday night.
The Sabers started out up 4-0, hitting their free throws to take an early lead. The Spartans battled back to take their first lead of the game. However, this was the beginning of a lot of lead changes as each team went back and forth. Avery Voss got an and one to go that gave the Sabers a 15-14 lead heading into the second quarter.
The Spartans started fast in the second quarter, scoring within the first ten seconds. This one stayed close through the first four minutes of the quarter but then the threes began to fall for Halle Vice and the rest of the Spartans.
Their one point lead quickly grew to ten, 33-23, with the majority of their points coming from behind the arc. They would take a 38-25 lead into halftime.
Out of the break things were not much different for Central DeWitt as they continued to struggle to keep up. Vice stayed hot for the Spartans, leading the way with 26 points through three quarters and Pleasant Valley was up 57-35 heading into the last quarter on play.
The Spartans continued to run away with it, winning the game, 75-44, behind Vice’s 32 points.
Central DeWitt was led by Lauren Walker who had ten points.
The Sabers will host the winner of Maquoketa vs Western Dubuque next Saturday at 7 p.m.
