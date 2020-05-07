FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas waits for a play during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Baltimore. The lawyer for the wife of Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas said she is being subjected to an “unfounded ongoing investigation" by Texas police after she allegedly pointed a gun at her husband's head upon finding him in bed with another woman last month. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)