Post players proved key in Gateway Area girls basketball success stories this year, leading to three bigs claiming the Clinton Herald Player of the Year finalist positions.
Northeast senior Claire Abbott, Fulton senior Emily Schipper and Central DeWitt sophomore Taylor Veach take the postseason honors for 2020.
Veach, the lone underclassman out of the three finalists, led the Saber girls to a phenomenal season with a dominating game.
Veach is a versatile post, her 5-10 frame allowing her to work inside while her ball-handling and shot makes her a threat on the perimeter. Her 20.5 points per game puts her in the top six scorers in all of Class 4A, her best was a 30 point performance against Maquoketa in late February.
As the Sabers transitioned into a smaller lineup this season, Veach found herself in the lane quite a bit. Because of that, she pulled down a team-high 6.4 boards a game, 45 coming on the offensive end this season.
Her quick release from the outside made her difficult to guard. Veach made 41 percent of her three-point attempts, good for 47 makes this year. She pitvhrf in 11 blocks and 33 steals throughout the year as well.
“Taylor really shines when it comes to her effort, dedication and high character,” head coach Chad Specht said. “She’s one of our hardest workers, who not only pushes herself to get better, but pushes her teammates as well. Taylor is also a top-flight student, who exemplifies what this program is about and what we are trying to do moving forward.”
Veach was a all-state selection for the second straight year, earning first team honors in her sophomore campaign.
Schipper, another versatile forward, was a cornerstone of a Fulton team who made the regional championship game for the second year in a row, pulling close to No. 2 Amboy before falling.
Schipper was the leading scorer for Fulton, averaging 12 points per game and pulling down seven rebounds a contest. She Also had 1.5 blocks a game and 2 assists.
“Stats don’t always tell the story,” head coach Mike Menchaca said. “She also led the team in deflections, and changed game plans early and often from opposing teams.”
Schipper led the Steamers in many ways, and for the last couple of years of her career. She has the ability to dominate the inside both offensively and on the boards, but also can sink a three when needed.
“She never tired, played relentless and was a huge catalyst in helping us reach the regional championship game for the second straight season, while also helping lead her team,” Menchaca said.
The Fulton girls had the most wins of a program in the last 25 years. Schipper finished just short of 1,000 points over her three years of varsity basketball.
Schipper received unanimous Three Rivers Atheltic Conference first team honors this postseason.
Abbott was a senior leader for a program that’s making a turnaround, impressing in her final days on the court as a Rebel.
Her end-of-season stats were respectable, leading in multiple categories. She averaged just over 13 points a game, while leading with nearly eight rebounds.
She also led with 25 blocks and 53 steals on the defensive end. From her place in the paint, she dished out 32 assists this year, averaging 1.5 a game.
She played with some fire to end the season. In her last six games, Abbott averaged over 20 points a game with three double-doubles, including a 32-point performance against Durant in late February.
Of her points, 106 came from her 75 percent shooting from the free throw line.
“She struggled a bit from the line at the start of the year but her hard work and desire to improve from the line paid off,” head coach Johnny Driscoll said.
Abbott earned her way onto the River Valley Conference North Divisional team, along with receiving All-Region 5 honors this postseason.
“She led by example to push herself and teammates every day in practice or a game,” Driscoll said. “Claire is an amazing role model for not only the girls on our team but also students in the entire school.”
The overall player of the year will be announced at the Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year (CHAPY) Awards later this year, as will the POY for the rest of the sports and the overall coach of the year.
Find the rest of 2020’s All-Area team on B4 and B5.
