CLINTON - The Prince of Peace Irish picked up their eighth win of the season on Tuesday night as they defeated Starmont, 62-29.
The Irish had a dominant night as they cruised past the Stars. The Irish took a 32-12 lead into the half and expanded on that in the second half to pick up a 33 point win.
They had eight different players contribute to scoring with Hakeal Powell led the way with 20 points. Marcus Blount added 15 while JhiKeith McGraw had 11.
The Irish improve their record to 8-3 on the year and sit at second place in the Tri-Rivers East Conference with a conference record of 5-1. They will play again on Friday night at Lisbon.
