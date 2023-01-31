MILES - The Prince of Peace Irish defeated the Easton Valley River Hawks 59-50 on Tuesday night.
It was a close one throughout as the Irish and River Hawks battled it out for second place in the Tri-Rivers East Conference.
The Irish took a 32-28 lead into the half before continuing to build on that in the second half.
Hakeal Powell dropped 21 points for the Irish and they were able to pull out a 59-50 win to improve their conference record to 9-2. Marcus Blount added 14 points for the Irish and they are now in sole possession of second place in their conference.
For the River Hawks, they were led by senior Carson Fuegen who had 13 points. Bryan Haring and Hayden Holdgrafer added 10 points each and the River Hawks are now 11-6 on the year and 8-3 in conference play.
The Irish play again Friday night on the road at Springville while the River Hawks will be at Maquoketa Valley.
River Hawks girls pull out close win over Irish, 61-57
MILES - The River Hawks girls team pulled out a close one over the Irish, 61-57 on Tuesday night.
The River Hawks trailed the Irish at the half, 28-24 but would soon catch up, flipping that four point deficit into a four point win.
Easton Valley has beaten the Irish both times this year to bring their conference record to 4-8. Their overall record sits at 5-12. They were led by Emmah Johnson and Hadley Ferrell who had 15 and 14 points respectively. Josie Wood added 10 points to round out the double digit scores for the River Hawks.
For the Irish they are now 1-9 in conference play and 4-15 on the year. They were led by Sarah Moeller who had 22 points. Lilly Smith added 11 points and Shannon Kenneavy had 10.
The Irish play again Friday night on the road at Springville while the River Hawks will be at Maquoketa Valley.
