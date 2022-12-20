CLINTON - The Prince of Peace Irish defeated the Easton Valley River Hawks behind a big third quarter to secure the win, 68-49 on Tuesday night.
The River Hawks were right there with the Irish in first half of this one, trailing by just two points, 29-27, heading into halftime.
However, in the third quarter the Irish outscored the River Hawks 27-9 and that was all they needed to pick up the win. The River Hawks could not overcome the deficit and the Irish got their sixth win of the season.
Hakeal Powell scored 21 points for the Irish, leading all scorers. Carson Fuegen led the River Hawks with 18 points.
Both teams have a little bit of a break before playing again on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The River Hawks will be on the road at Marquette Catholic while the Irish host North Cedar.
