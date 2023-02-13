CLINTON – The Prince of Peace Irish defeated the Calamus-Wheatland Warriors 62-40 on Monday night in the first round of the IHSAA Class 1A Districts.
The Irish started off with a seven point lead in the first half, 29-22 after a Warriors late score in the second quarter. Hakeal Powell had 14 points for the Irish in the first half.
In the third quarter each side traded layups early on before Logan Determann got a score inside the paint. Junior guard, Eric Berry hit a three to extend the lead to 36-24.
Marcus Blount hit a floater and then Powell began to get hot once again to end the quarter. He hit a couple of tough shots to go up 43-32 heading into the final quarter of play.
In the fourth quarter, things quickly escalated for the Irish as their lead grew in a hurry.
Powell stayed hot to put Prince of Peace up 15, 52-37.
Senior Elijah Patterson had eight points and played exquisite defense to help the Irish pick up a 62-40 win to advance to the second round of district play.
Hakeal Powell led Prince of Peace with 26 points and Jhikeith McGraw added nine more.
The Irish will play at Bellevue on Thursday night in the district semifinals.
