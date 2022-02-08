MONTICELLO - The Camanche boys basketball team took a loss on the road Tuesday night, falling to the ranked Panthers from Monticello 53-40 for the second time this season.
The win gave Monticello the sole possession of the River Valley North title for the third straight year.
The Panthers led for much of the game, and opened up a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Storm answered with six straight to cut it to single digits with over five and a half to play.
The Panthers finished things out with a 10-3 run to extend the lead back out the double digits.
The Storm (16-4) return home on Thursday night, hosting Tipton and celebrating Senior Night at their home gym.
The Camanche girls capped their regular season with a win, downign Tipton 46-40 with a big fourth quarter boost.
The Storm trailed 31-28 at the start of the fourth but outscored the Tigers 18-9 to finish out the game and the win.
Senior Aubrey Carstensen led the scoring with 15 points, 13 of those coming in the second half. Danika Dodson finished in double-digits, too, scoring 10 more.
"We had an amazing come back tonight," head coach Andrew Carbajal said. "The seniors wanted this last win on their home court.
"Aubrey came through with huge free throws at the end."
Camanche (6-15) now looks to the Class 3A postseason, traveling to West Burlington this Saturday to open up bracket play.
NO. 8 SABERS GET VENGENCE AGAINST NORTH SCOTT
DEWITT - The No. 8 ranked Central DeWitt girls basketball team got vengeance on a No. 9 ranked North Scott team Tuesday night, taking down the Lancers 73-36 at home.
The Sabers had lost to the Lancers early in February by five points. They dominated Tuesday's contest, taking the 42-18 lead by the half.
Impressing defensively for the Sabers was Kylee Devore. The senior had double digit rebounds for Central DeWitt, finishing with 15 and notching eight blocks in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. She scored nine points as well.
The Central DeWitt girls improve to 16-4 overall and 13-4 in the MAC. They'll play Clinton High School on Friday night at home, wrapping up the regular season.
The Central DeWitt boys capped off the sweep with a 51-33 win over the Lancers as well.
The Sabers (13-5) welcome Clinton to DeWitt on Friday night for more MAC action.
IRISH BESTED BY WARRIORS
WHEATLAND - The Prince of Peace boys were close to picking up three wins straight, but were edged out by Calamus-Wheatland on Tuesday night 65-63 on the road.
The Irish (5-15) will take on the Warriors in the first round of the Class 1A postseason as well.
CLINTON SWEPT ON ROAD
PLEASANT VALLEY - The Clinton boys and girls varsity basketball teams were swept on the road on Tuesday night, falling to two ranked Pleasant Valley teams.
The girls trailed by almost 20 after the first quarter and newer recovered, falling 63-31.
The River Queens (1-20) will travel on Friday, taking on Central DeWitt to wrap up conference action.
The boys couldn't handle the top-ranked and conference-leading Spartans in the night cap either, falling 75-39.
The River Kings trailed by 20 points by halftime.
Clinton (2-16) will head down Hwy 30 Friday night to take on Central DeWitt.
EASTON VALLEY TAKES SHARE OF CONFERENCE
BELLEVUE - The No. 7 Easton Valley boys took a tie of the Tri-Rivers East Conference on Tuesday night, beating Marquette Catholic 66-28 on the road.
The River Hawks tie for the title with Lisbon, one of their only losses this season and their only loss in the conference. The River Hawks beat Lisbon just last Friday night by 20 points.
Cayden Deardorff finished with a team-high 17 points for the River Hawks. Conor Gruver lit up from outside for another 15 on the night.
Easton Valley (18-2) now turns their attention to the Class 1A postseason and a go for a second state berth.
MONDAY
NORTHEAST DOWNS ANAMOSA
ANAMOSA - The Northeast girls finished their regular season on a high note, beating Anamosa on the road 46-17.
"Our girls came out a little sluggish but picked it up as the game went on," head coach Johnny Driscoll said. "We were able to get everyone some playing time and each girls contributed in one way or another."
The Rebels had a single digit lead after the first eight minutes, but took the 25-9 lead by the halftime break. Brynnlin Kroymann led the scoring with 10 points, but 11 different athletes scored Monday night.
The Rebels move into postseason play, traveling to West Liberty on Saturday to take on the Comets.
The boys took an unprecedented loss on Monday night, falling 49-46 to Anamosa.
The Rebels fell behind quickly, trailing 20-14 at halftime. They worked their way back and tied the Raiders by the start of the fourth quarter but were outscored to end the game.
Northeast (13-7) start the postseason with Louisa-Muscatine on Feb. 14.
