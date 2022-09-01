DAVENPORT – The Clinton River Kings offense showed up this week as they took on Davenport Central in a Thursday night battle.
In the first half, Davenport Central were able to find the endzone first, scoring a one yard rushing touchdown. Clinton quarterback Addison Binnie answered back, scoring a one yard touchdown of his own to make it a 7-7 game.
A 75 yard touchdown gave Central the lead 14-7, but a muffed punt by Central in the second quarter was recovered by Clintons Collin Fullick as he returned it five yards for the touchdown.
A 21 yard pass from Binnie to JhiKeith McGraw gave Clinton their first lead of the game. Central was able to punch one in before the half and send this one to the locker rooms tied up at 21. The River Kings did struggle with turnovers in the first half, having a combined total of four.
Senior running back Ajai Russell took one 40 yards to the house on the River Kings first possession of the second half as they took a 29-21 lead. Late in the third, Russell once again found the endzone, this time on a 23 yard touchdown run, Clinton went up 37-21.
Binnie and the River Kings got the ball back before the quarter was over and Binnie had a 24 yard rushing touchdown to go up 43-21.
Central blocked the River Kings punt for the second time on the night as they returned the block for a touchdown to make it 43-27. The River Kings scored once more, this time a 20 yard touchdown pass from Binnie to Russel as they went up 50-27.
The River Kings won 50-27 behind Binnie and Russell. Binnie had 13 rushes for 173 yards and two touchdowns while Russell had 16 carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Binnie also threw for two more touchdowns and Russell caught one. The River Kings improve to 1-1 and showed a much better complete game performance in week two.
They take host local foe Central DeWitt next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Northeast downs Cascade in close five set battle
The Northeast volleyball team found themselves in a close battle with Cascade on Thursday night.
The Rebels took set one 25-21, keeping it close the entire way through. They dropped set two 14-25 as the Cougars evened things up at one. Set three was a battle but the Rebels came out on top as they won the set 25-23.
Once again the Cougars were not out of it as they responded with a strong 16-25 win to force a fifth set. However, the Rebels stayed in it in set five and they came out on top 15-13 to win a five set thriller against Cascade.
The Rebels will compete this Saturday in a tournament at Anamosa high school.
Unity Christian stays hot, wins third consecutive to begin 2022 season
The Unity Christian Knights have won three straight to begin their 2022 season. They picked up their third in a three set win over Pathway Christian.
It was a dominating three set victory for the Knights. They won set one 25-14 before winning set two 25-22. They sealed the deal in set three with 25-13 win to sweep Pathway christian.
Michelle Striley led the team in kills with eight and assists with seven. Addie Vance led the team with 10 digs as they swept their way to another win.
They play again next Tuesday at MSA at 6:30 p.m.
Fulton golf off to hot start, begins season 9-1
The Steamers have been nothing but Steaming so far this year as they picked up their ninth win win of the season on Wednesday.
They defeated Eastland 161-203 behind Jacob Voss’s impressive 37 through nine holes. Landon Meyers was right behind him with a 39. Reed Owen shot a 41 and both Brady Read and Zach Winkel shot 44.
They are 8-0 in conference play.
