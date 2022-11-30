Both Northeast Basketball teams picked up wins on Tuesday night as they opened up their seasons on the road at Durant.
The girls played first and despite being tied up at halftime, they came out of the break and really intensified their defense. They outscored Durant 29 to 15 in the second half to pick up a 49-35 win.
“The girls played a good game after a sluggish start. First game of the year and I think the girls were a little nervous but got into the flow of the game as it went on. Emphasized a couple adjustments at halftime and they really locked into their job as a team,” Northeast girls basketball coach Johnny Driscoll said.
The girls play at home on Saturday afternoon against Mid-Prairie at 1:30 p.m.
The boys were also able to get their first win of the season against Durant on Tuesday as they used a big fourth quarter to get the win 60-54.
It was a good first half for the Rebels as they took a 29 to 20 lead into the half.
That lead would shrink to one after a tough third quarter for the Rebels saw them score 9 points while the Wildcats scored 17. However, the Rebels bounced back in the fourth with 22 points to pick up the win 60-54.
The Rebels will be at home on Friday night when they host Central DeWitt.
Camanche girls pick up first win of the season at West Carroll
The Storm picked up their first win of the year, edging West Carroll in a close one, 45-40.
Emerson Crigger led the team once again with 18 points. Celina Hermann and Zoi Vogel had nice nights as well, scoring 13 and 12 points respectively.
Their record now sits at 1-1 and they will play their first home game on Friday night against Regina Catholic at 6:15 p.m.
Price, Damhoff lead Steamers to win over Aquin Catholic
Senior Ethan Price scored 22 points to lead the Steamers past Aquin Catholic, 51-39.
Junior Baylen Damhoff added 15 points of his own to help improve their record to 3-2.
Price and Damhoff have been a force through five games for the Steamers and have been a big key to their success.
The Steamers play on the road next Tuesday at Lena-Winslow before they host their first home game of the season against Warren on Thursday.
River Kings and Queens defeat Bettendorf
Both the River Kings and Queens picked up wins over Bettendorf on Tuesday night.
The River Queens picked up their first win of the season 2296 to 1784. Sidney Pawski bowled a 347 two game series to lead the Queens. Ana Cunningham had the second best score with a 316 two game series.
The River Kings had a strong performance as well, winning 3161 to 2644. They have now won each of their first two games to open up the season at 2-0.
Charlie Pelham led all bowlers with a 499 two game series while his teammate Blake Shepherd bowled a 467 two game series to help guide the River Kings to victory.
“I was very happy with both teams performances as High Five Lanes is a tough alley and we often tend to struggle there. Looking forward to this season and how the teams perform at other lanes. I am very excited for this year,” Clinton bowling coach Shawn Hartman said.
Clinton will host Davenport North on Saturday at noon.
Clinton drops home meet to Muscatine, 103-60
The River Kings opened up their season with a 103-60 loss to Muscatine on Tuesday night.
Despite an opening night loss, the River Kings had a couple of nice races. Brian Unke won the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 56.30. Unke picked up another win later for the River Kings in the 100 yard breaststroke, finishing with a time of 1:13.21.
Caleb Dornbush was able to win the 100 yard backstroke with a final time of 1:03.14.
The River Kings next meet is next Thursday at Bettendorf High School.
