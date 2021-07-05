The Camanche baseball team (19-6) defeated Bellevue (2-19) 18-0 and 8-2 in a doubleheader Monday at Bellevue.
In game one, Mike Delzell led the Indians with three RBIs while Tucker Dickherber, Morgan Butt and Mason Duritza each had two RBIs. Jaxon Bussa, Brayden Lodge, Zach Erwin and Ethan Schultz all had one RBI. Delzell and Erwin both had three hits. Delzell had a home run. Erwin and Schultz both had triples. Garrett Schultz pitched four innings with one walk and seven strikeouts.
In game two, Delzell and Erwin both had two RBIs, while Dickherber, Kyle DeWeerdt, Schultz and Kaiden Jenkins each had one RBI. Erwin pitched five innings with two earned runs, one walk and 10 strikeouts. Delzell tossed two innings with two walks and four strikeouts.
Davenport Assumption sweeps Clinton
The Knights (21-12) defeated the River Kings (9-20) 10-5 and 4-3 in a doubleheader Monday at Clinton.
East Buchanan 9, Prince of Peace 1
The Irish’s Jeremiah Wauford broke up a no-hitter with a solo home run in the seventh inning, but Prince of Peace (3-14) fell to the Buccaneers (9-12) Monday at East Buchanan.
Northeast goes 3-0 at home tournament
The Northeast softball team defeated Calamus-Wheatland 13-3, Maquoketa 1-0 and Solon 7-6 in a home tournament Saturday at Goose Lake.
Central DeWitt went 2-1 at the tournament, falling to Maquoketa 5-3 but defeating Calamus-Wheatland 12-4 and Monticello 9-4.
