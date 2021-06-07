The Camanche baseball team defeated Anamosa 11-1/12-2 Monday in a doubleheader at Camanche.
Mason Bryns led the Indians with three RBIs in the first game. Kyle DeWeerdt led the Indians with two RBIs in the second game.
Clinton splits with Muscatine
Clinton defeated Muscatine 10-3, then fell 2-0 in a doubleheader Monday at Clinton.
Clinton goes 2-0 at Anamosa
Clinton defeated Kee 9-3 and Anamosa 14-3 Saturday at a tournament at Anamosa.
Against Kee, Clinton’s Seth Dotterweich had two RBIs while Jai Jensen, Tavian Bailey, Treveon Bailey, Ian Thomas, Max Kaczinski and Hunter Lawrence each had one. Logan Mulholland (four hits, one walk, five strikeouts) pitched three innings, Lawrence (one strikeout) pitched two innings and Isaac Huizenga (three hits, three runs, two strikeouts) also pitched two.
Against Anamosa, Treveon Bailey had two RBIs, while Joe Simpson, Addison Binnie, Logan Mulholland, Tavian Bailey and Devan Galant each had one. Tavian Bailey pitched five innings (three hits, three runs, two earned, three walks, five strikeouts) and Colin Hammel (one strikeout) pitched one inning.
Clinton 14, Northeast 0
The River Kings defeated the Rebels Friday at Goose Lake.
Logan Mulholland had three RBIs, Addison Binnie and Treveon Bailey both had two, and Joe Simpson, Jai Jensen, Jace Howard and Seth Dotterweich each had one. Zeiv Presson got the win on the mound, pitching five innings with three hits and four strikeouts.
Easton Valley 12, Tipton 8
The River Hawks (5-2) defeated the Tigers (1-6) Friday at Miles.
EV’s Ashten Huling had four RBIs, Hayden Felkey had three, while Carson Fuegen, Brig Bormann, Conor Gruver and Austin Franzen each had one. Gruver got the start (4 1/3 innings, six hits, five runs, four earned, four walks, 10 strikeouts) and Porter Fuegen (two innings, five hits, three earned runs, one walk, three strikeouts) and Aidan Gruver (2/3 inning, one hit, one walk) pitched in relief.
Dubuque Senior 8, Clinton 4
The Rams (4-4) defeated the River Queens (0-5) Friday at Clinton.
Clinton’s Amber Lee, Lauren Brennan and Emma Riessen each had an RBI.
Camanche goes 1-1 at Maquoketa
Camanche lost to Clear Creek-Amana 10-1, then defeated Maquoketa 8-4 Saturday at a tournament at Maquoketa.
Central DeWitt goes 0-2 at Maquoketa
Clear Creek-Amana defeated the Sabers 6-4 and Maquoketa defeated the Sabers 5-2 Saturday at a tournament at Maquoketa.
Against Amana, Morgan Machovec, Paige Owens and Megan Clark each had an RBI.
Ava Morris had an RBI against Maquoketa.
