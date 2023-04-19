CAMANCHE – Camanche Storm basketball head coach Josh Davis announced that he is stepping down from being the head coach after 14 years with the program.
Davis made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday, stating that he is pursuing a new journey as the next principal at Camanche High School beginning next year.
Davis has been the head coach for the Storm for 14 years and never had a losing season. He also took Camanche to three state appearances during that time. The search for his successor is underway.
River Queens pick up fourth 9-0 victory of the season
CLINTON – The Clinton River Queens picked up a 9-0 sweep over the Davenport Central Blue Devils on Tuesday afternoon.
Anna Current started things off with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep to earn the first point of the day in singles play. Sescie Haan followed her up by doing the same, dominating 6-0 and 6-0. Maddie Rowden won 6-2, 6-2 to earn them their third point.
Lou Gonzalez kept that same energy, winning in two sets 6-2 and 6-0. Katie Atkinson won her matches 6-3 and 6-3. Finally, Nora Brown picked up two 6-1 victories for the sweep.
The River Queens kept things up in doubles play, not losing a single set. The matches went as followed, 6-0, 6-1, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 and 6-0.
Clinton will play again Thursday at Pleasant Valley as long as the weather cooperates.
River Kings fall at Davenport Central, 6-3
DAVENPORT – The Clinton River Kings tennis team was on the road on Tuesday afternoon, taking on the Davenport Central Blue Devils.
Clinton’s number one, Blake Haskell dropped a close won to start things off, dropping 4-6 and 3-6. Jacob Feddersen got a win for Clinton in three sets, losing the first 5-7 before battling back 6-3 and winning the decisive final set 10-6.
Adam Deters and Logan Spooner were both defeated in two sets before Ray Nitschke won 7-3 and 7-5. Mason Luckritz dropped the final singles match before doubles play.
Haskell and Feddersen picked up the two set sweep, winning both sets 6-5 before the River Kings lost their final two doubles matches for a 6-3 defeat.
The River Kings will host Pleasant Valley on Thursday at 4 p.m.
River Queens place seventh at Falcon Invitational
DAVENPORT – The Clinton River Queens participated at the Falcon Invitational on Wednesday afternoon.
The River Queens competed against eight other schools, including Central DeWitt.
Clinton golfed a 462 to finish in seventh place with Emersyn Keefer and Heidi Zajicek leading the way for Clinton with a 112 and 113 respectively.
The Sabers placed fourth with a team score of 367. Anna Hurning led the way with an 18 hole score of 81. Maggie Froeschle and Riley Horst golfed a 93 and 94 respectively.
