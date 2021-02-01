The Camanche boys bowling team (3,129 team points) and girls bowling team (2,947) both placed first at the North Scott Invite Saturday at Big River Bowling in Davenport.
“The groups I have right now — we struggled a little bit at the beginning, but once those kids figured out they feed off of each other, they really just turned it on and started shooting big scores,” Camanche coach Brad Weber said.
On the boys side, Louisa-Muscatine placed second (3,093), Davenport Central third (3,042), Central DeWitt fourth (2,816) and Durant fifth (2,625). For the girls, Louisa-Muscatine placed second (2,677), Central DeWitt third (2,570), Davenport North fourth (2,311) and Bettendorf fifth (2,000).
In the boys meet, Camanche’s Jacob Hartman placed first overall in total pins (487) and Troy Edmunds placed fourth (450) to lead the Indians.
“Jacob has been locked all year,” Weber said. “He’s been consistently i the high 220s, 230s every game. When he does struggle, it’s not for long. Him and troy feed off of each other and they had some very big scores. For Jacob, that’s two or three tournaments he’s been in the top five.”
Corey McAleer led the Sabers with a 16th-place finish (391) and Eli Haack was behind him at 17th (390).
In the girls meet, Camanche’s Emilee Hall placed first overall in total pins (452), Kaylee Tebbe placed second (422), Mackenzie Kelly fourth (405) and Michelle Stewart 10th (371).
“It’s really nice to have such a nice core,” Weber said. “Any one of them can be at the top, it’s not like I just have one kid that’s going to be up there — normally its two or three of them.”
Central DeWitt’s Kim Hendricks placed fourth (405) and Eve Schmitt eighth (376) in total pins.
In addition, the Camanche boys defeated Durant 3,455-2,599 at home.
Dubuque Hempstead 82, Camanche 58
The Indians (12-5) fell to the Mustangs (10-2) in a non-conference game Monday at Dubuque.
Central DeWitt 65, Davenport North 56
The Sabers (7-7) defeated the Wildcats (6-5) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Saturday at Davenport.
Regina Catholic 53, Northeast 46
The Regals (8-5) defeated the Rebels (6-9) in a River Valley Conference game Monday at Goose Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.