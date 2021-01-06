The Camanche boys basketball team earned a 46-41, comeback win over Bellevue in a River Valley Conference game on Tuesday.
The Indians were down 30-26 entering the third quarter, but outscored the Comets 20-11 in the final frame to get the win.
Jordan Lawrence led the Indians with 17 points and Zayne Feller had 10 points, nine rebounds, two steals, two blocks and two assists.
Camanche improves to 6-2 while Bellevue falls to 3-7.
Prince of Peace 55, Lisbon 45
The Irish (3-5) defeated the Lions (3-4) Tuesday in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Tuesday at Lisbon.
Dasean Mingo led the Irish with 32 points.
Monticello 50, Northeast 22
The Panthers (7-0) defeated the Rebels (2-3) in a River Valley Conference game Tuesday at Monticello.
North Scott 62, Central DeWitt 46
The Lancers (5-1) defeated the Sabers (2-4) in a Mississippi River Athletic Conference game Tuesday at DeWitt.
Pleasant Valley 57, Clinton 22
The Spartans (6-2) defeated the River Kings (0-5) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Tuesday at PV.
Clinton’s Emma Riessen had five points and Makenzie Cooley had four points with 15 rebounds.
Bellevue 56, Camanche 23
The Comets (9-1) defeated the Indians (2-7) in a River Valley Conference game Tuesday at Bellevue.
Prince of Peace 55, Lisbon 45
The Irish (6-4) defeated the Lions (2-5) Tuesday in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Tuesday at Lisbon.
Anabel Blount led the Irish with 18 points and 11 rebounds, Sarah Moeller had 11 points and Paige Kuehl added 10 points.
Monticello 59, Northeast 23
The Panthers (7-2) defeated the Rebels (1-5) in a River Valley Conference game Tuesday at Monticello.
Clinton 3,022, Pleasant Valley 2,923
The River Kings topped the Spartans in a Mississippi Athletic Conference match Tuesday.
Scoring for Clinton were: Dominick Judge (439 total pins), Carter Hudson (405), Cooper Kohl (405), Jack Pelham (397), Hunter Lockhart (360) and Chase Stonestreet (332).
Clinton 2,497, Pleasant Valley 2,359
The River Kings topped the Spartans in a Mississippi Athletic Conference match Tuesday.
Scoring for Clinton were: Jazlyn Whitaker (391), Francis Hansen (349), Hannah Hartman (294), Ciara Grinnall (290), Sidney Pawski (288) and Ana Cunningham (256).
Clinton second at triangular
The River Kings placed second (368 team points) in a triangular with Dubuque Hempstead (410, first) and Dubuque Senior (323, third) Tuesday at Hempstead.
