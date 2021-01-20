Camanche boys hoops throttles Cascade
The Camanche boys basketball team defeated Cascade 51-17 in a River Valley Conference game Tuesday at Cascade.
Jordan Lawrence led Cascade with 15 points.
The Indians improved to 10-3 and Cascade fell to 4-10.
Prince of Peace 41, Morningstar Academy 27
The Irish (6-6) defeated the Mustangs (0-3) in a non-conference game Tuesday in Clinton.
Dasean Mingo had 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Irish.
Easton Valley 95, Cedar Valley Christian 16
The River Hawks (14-0) defeated the Huskies (1-10) in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Tuesday at Miles.
EV’s Kaleb Cornilsen had 30 points, Cayden Deardorff had 15 and Porter Fuegen added 12.
Davenport North 63, Central DeWitt 48
The Wildcats (4-3) defeated the Sabers (5-6) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Tuesday at DeWitt.
C-D’s Shawn Gilbert had 23 points.
Cascade 52, Camanche 33
The Cougars (12-4) defeated the Indians (3-12) Tuesday in a River Valley Conference game at Cascade.
Easton Valley 57, Cedar Valley Christian 9
The River Hawks (7-8) defeated the Huskies (0-11) in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Tuesday at Miles.
Clinton 3,177, Davenport Central 2,871
Clinton defeated Central Monday at Davenport.
Scoring for Clinton were: Dominick Judge (459), Cooper Kohl (417), Hunter Lockhart (402), Chase Stonestreet (393), Josh Baker (379) and Jack Pelham (354).
Clinton 2,633, Davenport Central 2,570
Clinton defeated Central Monday at Davenport.
Scoring for Clinton were: Jazlyn Whitaker (389), Sidney Pawski (371), Hannah Hartman (354), Francis Hansen (314), Ciara Grinnall (308) and Ana Cunningham (270).
