Zayne Feller had 21 points and the Class 2A No. 3-ranked Camanche boys basketball team (5-0) defeated Durant (1-5) 60-42 in a River Valley Conference game Friday at Durant.
Jordan Lawrence added 15 points for Camanche.
Easton Valley 83, Cedar Valley Christian 35
The River Hawks (6-0) defeated the Huskies (1-5) in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Friday in Miles.
Kaleb Cornilsen led EV with 27 points, Porter Fuegen had 11 and Dylon Dyson added 10.
Bettendorf 50, Clinton 39
The River Queens (0-3) fell at Bettendorf (1-0) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Friday.
Clinton’s Makenzie Cooley had 11 points with 16 rebounds.
Durant 44, Camanche 30
The Indians (2-5) fell to the Wildcats (2-6) in a River Valley Conference game Friday in Durant.
Maddie Michels led the Indians with nine points.
Easton Valley 61, Cedar Rapids Christian 6
The River Hawks (3-4) defeated the Huskies (0-6) in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Friday in Miles.
Central DeWitt 53, Davenport Assumption 48
The Sabers (5-0) defeated the Knights (2-4) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Friday in Davenport.
West Liberty 66, Clinton 12; Maquoketa 54, Clinton 21; Solon 70, Clinton 12
Clinton fell in a quadrangular on Thursday at Maquoketa.
Against West Liberty, Clinton’s Brooke Peters (145 pounds) and Riley Mercado (120) both won by forfeit.
Against Maquoketa, Clinton’s Owen Sander-Welzien (113) won by forfeit, Luke Jennings (126) defeated Levi Livermore by 6-0 decision and Ashten Corbin (160) defeated Colin Tracy by fall (1:09).
Against Solon, Peters defeated David Karam by fall (0:00) and Jennings defeated Milo Ashbacker by fall (1:31).
Bettendorf 50, Central DeWitt 28
Central DeWitt fell at Bettendorf Thursday.
The Sabers’ Royce Butt (113) defeated Markel Tingle by fall (3:01), Keaton Zeimet defeated Jayce Luna by fall (1:06), Keaton Simmons (126) defeated Jordan Roberts by major decision (11-0), Cael Grell (138) defeated Joshua Pelzer by fall (5:21) and Koal Bossom (152) defeated Frank Whipple by fall (0:43).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.