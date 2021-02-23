The Camanche boys basketball team (17-6) defeated Mid-Prairie (15-8) 67-55 in a Class 2A Substate 5 Semifinal Tuesday at West Liberty.
The Indians move on to play West Burlington (16-6) 7 p.m. Saturday at Muscatine.
Camanche’s Jordan Lawrence had 20 points with five assists. Zach Erwin had 19 points, six rebounds, six assists and three blocks. Zayne Feller had 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Mike Delzell had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fulton 69, Riverdale 62
The Steamers improved to 6-0 Tuesday on the road.
Fulton’s Connor Barnett had 28 points and Kyler Pessman finished with 19.
Rockridge 56, Morrison 40
Morrison fell Tuesday night at home.
T.C. Ottens led the Mustangs with 13 points.
