CAMANCHE – The Camanche Storm only put together 11 kills Tuesday night in a three-set loss at home to conference opponent North Cedar.
The Storm, who haven’t been able to win a River Valley Conference contest yet, fell 25-9, 25-21, 25-14 to the Knights.
Camanche did accumulate five aces, including two from Rylan Smith and two from Jamie Robertson. Miley Duritza and Gracie Sanderson finished with the majority of the offense, both notching four kills a piece.
Danika Dodson had eight digs for the Storm, Jamie Robertson added seven and Grace Sanderson pitched in another four.
Clinton falls to NO. 2 Assumption
DAVENPORT – No. 2 ranked Assumption proved too much for the Clinton Volleyball team Tuesday night, and they fell in three straight sets on the road.
The Knights swept the River Queens 25-8, 25-17, 25-11.
Makayla Howard picked up six kills for the Queens, a team-high. Payton Luett had four and Kailyn Graves finished with three.
Howard also served two aces and led the team with eight digs.
Rylee Wisor finished with seven digs and Jamie Greenwalt had another six.
Clinton (8-15) has a week off before returning to action, welcoming Mississippi Athletic Conference Davenport North to Yourd Gymnasium for a home conference game next Tuesday.
Central DeWitt falls in conference
DEWITT – The Sabers picked up a set but couldn’t find enough points to pull out a win on Tuesday night, falling to Davenport Central in Mississippi Athletic Conference action Tuesday night in DeWitt.
The Sabers fell 12-25, 25-18, 25-27, 25-23.
Elaina Schroeder led the offense for DeWitt, finishing with 13 kills on the night. Ava Morris added nine more, and both Isabelle Piece and Hannah Palzkill had five a piece.
Schroeder also had five blocks for the Sabers.
Mia Braddock led the back row with 15 digs, while Ava Morris pitched in 14 and Taylor Veach added another nine.
Isabelle Pierce served four aces of the team’s 12.
Central DeWitt (12-8) will go on to face state-ranked Bettendorf next Tuesday, taking on the Bulldogs at home.
Unity Christian picks up conference win
FULTON, Ill. – The Unity Christian Knights picked up another conference win at home on Tuesday night, downing Galesburg Christian in four sets.
The Knights won 25-15, 19-25, 27-25, 25-19.
“Came out with a conference win with some tough playing,” head coach Jana Behr said. “Carrie [Willoughby] and Maizie [Wicklund] really served tough.”
“The girls found themselves in some tough positions but kept their composure and worked to get out of them. Very proud of that.”
Carrie Willoughby had four kills, while Allison Tegeler knocked down three.
Willoughby also served nine aces on the night out of 17 serve attempts, missing just one. Maizie Wicklund, Emily Merema and Olivia Woessner all had four aces a piece, with Unity have 24 as a team.
Wicklund finished with a team-high nine digs. Willoughby had eight, and both Tegeler and Woessner had seven digs each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.