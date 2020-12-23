CAMANCHE — Camanche boys basketball coach Josh Davis said the Indians’ problems Tuesday night were all between the ears.
Unranked West Branch (7-0) defeated Class 2A No. 5 Camanche (5-2) 55-50 Tuesday in a River Valley Conference game.
“We’ve got to make layups and free throws,” Davis said. “It’s a simple game — high school, college, NBA — layups and free throws win games. Missing point blank shots, missing free throws — at some point, we’ve got to figure out the mental aspect of finishing those things and that’s all mental. I believe in our guys. They work so hard. Defensively, we did a great job, stuck to the game plan.
“West Branch hit some 3s, probably a season high in 3s and we’re still right there. We know we’ve got some guys coming back in a few weeks and other teams don’t care. They’re going to try to come out and knock out Camanche, and we took a couple on the chin going into the break, but I’ve got faith in our guys. We’ll bounce back.”
West Branch took a 19-13 halftime lead, before Camanche came storming back in the second half with a chance to win it at the end.
With five seconds remaining and the Bears leading 53-50, West Branch missed the free throw to give Camanche the ball back.
West Branch fouled the Indians and sent them to the line, but a lane violation turned the ball over and the Bears’ Jeff Bowie hit two free throws with 3.6 seconds left to end the game.
Indians sophomore Zane Witt said he and the team know they can be better.
“Sometimes we’re a little slow to start, but once we get clicking, we can be a really good team when we start to hit our shots and know our sets,” Witt said. “Then we start to become a really good team.”
Witt had 12 points and senior Kyle DeWeerdt had 12 points off the bench.
“I thought Kyle DeWeerdt did a great job today, coming in and giving us minutes off the bench,” Davis said. “I thought he was a bright spot for us. We’ve just got to keep grinding, get everybody healthy and once we’re a healthy unit, we’ll be tough to stop.”
DeWeerdt said he tries to be an opportunist anytime his name is called.
“Just any opportunity I could take, I just took it,” DeWeerdt said. “Coach stresses that a lot with us bench and role players, he just tells us to use our opportunities as much as we can, so I’m going to take that opportunity if I have one.”
Senior Zayne Feller added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Indians.
Camanche hosts Bellevue on Jan. 5. Witt said the Indians will be sharp coming out of the holiday break.
“Just getting back, making sure our skills are sharp and knowing everything we’ve got to know, scout reports, looking at all our sets — just making sure we know what we’ve got to do,” he said.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Davenport North 79, Clinton 39
The Wildcats (1-0) defeated the River Kings (0-4) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Tuesday in Clinton.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West Branch 58, Camanche 25
The Bears (7-1) defeated the Indians (2-6) in a River Valley Conference game Tuesday in Camanche.
Camanche’s Danika Dodson, Maddie Michels and Emmerson Crigger each had six points.
Prince of Peace 55, Easton Valley 26
The irish (5-3) defeated the River Hawks (4-5) in a River Valley Conference game Tuesday in Clinton.
Anabel Blount led the Irish with 17 points, while Lilly Isenhour and Isabel Hansen each added 10.
Renee Hartung led the River Hawks with eight points.
Mid-Prairie 50, Northeast 34
The Golden Hawks (5-4) defeated the Rebels (1-4) in a River Valley Conference game Tuesday at Wellman.
BOYS BOWLING
Davenport Central 2,882, Central DeWitt 2,651
The Sabers lost a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Tuesday.
Scoring for the Sabers were: Kaden Dammeier (411 pins), Eli Haack (390), Lucas Naughton (335), Xander Gibson (327), Hunter Mannatt (315) and Adam Townsley (274).
GIRLS BOWLING
Davenport Central 2,612, Central DeWitt 2,407
The Sabers lost a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Tuesday.
Scoring for the Sabers were: Jena Edwards (415), Eve Schmitt (379), Alyssa Lampe (359), Makenzi Dammeier (273), Ashli Bossom (238) and Emma Randel (236).
WRESTLING
Central DeWitt goes 3-1 at home meet
The Sabers hosted a home meet Tuesday in DeWitt.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy defeated the Sabers 39-37, and the Sabers defeated Davenport Central 72-3, Dubuque Senior 63-18 and Western Dubuque 39-28.
Against Kennedy, the Sabers’ Royce Butt (113 pounds) won by forfeit. Keaton Zeimet (120) defeated Maxx Novak by fall (0:33). Keaton Simmons (126) won by forfeit. Cael Grell (138) defeated Colin Falck by major decision (14-1). Carter Donovan (145) defeated Ashtin Falck by decision (4-2). Mitchell Howard (195) defeated Giuseppe Gianforte by fall (1:48). Cole Miller (285) defeated Parker Heidt by fall (0:55).
Against Central, Keaton Kruse (106), Butt (113), Zeimet (120), Simmons (126), Donovan (145), Landon Peterson (160), Devin Luskey (220) and Cole Miller (285) all won by forfeit. Ryan Kramer (132) defeated Declan Swanson by fall (1:26). Grell (138) defeated Jacob Jantzi by fall (1:44). Koal Bossom (152) defeated Zavaan Mueller by decision (9-2). Elston Lindner (170) defeated Isaac Penzol by sudden victory (SV-1 4-2). Howard (195) defeated Taran Pant by fall (1:12).
Against Dubuque Senior, Butt (113) defeated Jordan Quinn by fall (3:14). Zeimet (120) defeated Jaxon Roling by fall (0:30). Simmons (126) defeated Seth Connolly by decision (7-1). Kramer (132) defeated Frankie Cretsinger by fall (2:13). Grell (138) won by forfeit. Donovan (145) defeated Beau Healey by fall (2:22). Bossom (152) defeated Easton Stakis by fall (1:30). Peyton Morgan (182) defeated Ethan Scott by fall (1:59). Howard (195) defeated Patrick Ford by fall (1:18). Luskey (220) defeated Ethan Manders by fall (2:50). Miller (285 won by forfeit.
Against Western Dubuque, Kruse (106) defeated Maddox Bries by fall (1:04). Butt (113) defeated Caden Mulnix by fall (1:39). Zeimet (120) won by forfeit. Simmons (126) defeated Jagger McCool by fall (0:25). Grell (138) defeated Nevin Pins by decision (11-4). Donovan (145) defeated Kyle Schirmer by decision (7-6). Luskey (220) defeated Owen Hatcher by decision (5-3). Miller (285) defeated Brody Steger by fall (0:22).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.