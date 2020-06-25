CAMANCHE – The Camanche baseball team proved themselves on Thursday night, beating West Branch 6-3 in a 2019 Class 2A substate final rematch.
The Indians were an out away from state qualifying last July before losing to the Bears, but made up for it with the big win at Gus Witt Field as a part of the second week of play. West Branch was ranked as the no. 6 team in the state in the preseason polls.
Zach Erwin pitched six innings for the Indians, allowing five hits and striking out four. Logan Shaw closed the game.
The teams were tied 1-1 up until the bottom of the sixth inning. The go-ahead run came off of a single from Caleb Delzell, and Cade Everson followed that up with a double that scored two more runs. The Ethan Buckley and Kyle DeWeerdt also added hits to send the Indians up 6-1.
West Branch scored their final two runs in the seventh
The softball team struggled with the Bears during their game, allowing four early runs and then never really getting the bats going. They lost to the Bears 7-2.
“Their pitcher in a phenomenal athlete and they played better than us today,” head coach Andrew Carbajal said. “I feel we are improving – this pitcher was one of the best we may see all year.”
The Bears came out and scored four right off the bat off of starter Tarah Wehde, jumping to an early lead. Wehde still ended up with eight strikeouts for the Indians.
She also scored one of the two runs and went 2-for-2 from the plate.
The Indians travel on Friday, both varsity teams heading to West Liberty. They come back for a local matchup against Clinton Saturday morning.
N. 7 Rebels drop first
ANAMOSA – In a battle of heavyweights, the Class 2A No. 7 Northeast softball team dropped their first game 3-2 to a top-10 Anamosa squad.
Anamosa struck first with a 2-run first inning, adding another run in the fifth. Northeast started a rally in the top of the seventh but couldn’t push across another run to tie things up. Bree Mangelsen and Madison Kluever had the Rebel’s two RBIs, while Claire Abbott led with two hits. The Rebels left six runners stranded.
Kluever pitched the entire game for the Rebels and allowed just three hits to the Blue Raiders.
Northeast is back in action on Friday, traveling to Wilton High School for both baseball and softball.
Sabers sweep South Tama
DEWITT – The No. 2 ranked Central DeWitt baseball team added two more wins to it’s record with 4-1 and 14-0 wins over South Tama on Thursday night.
The Sabers improve to 8-0 and played Eddysville-Blakesburg-Fremont in a doubleheader on Saturday.
Queens thumped by No. 12 Muskies
MUSCATINE – The River Queens weren’t able to put up a run on Thursday night against the state-ranked Muscatine softball team, dropping two straight Mississippi Atheltic Conference games 11-0 and 12-0.
The Muskies came out with a 7-run first inning in the first contest, adding to that lead by the time the third inning was over. It took just four innings in the second as well, a 10-run third finishing off the River Queens.
The River Queens play again on Saturday morning, welcoming Camanche to the Durgin Complex.
