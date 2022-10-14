The Storm were able to pick up a crucial win on the road at Tipton on Friday night as they defeated the Tigers 31-13.
After keeping their season alive a week ago with their thriller against Northeast, they needed another one this week and they got it as they picked up their fourth win of the year.
However, West Liberty won and Northeast lost so it is a three way tie for the second spot in the district which means the tie breaker will be based off of point differential because they all won the head to head match against each other.
More likely than not, the Storm will finish fourth in the district but they will still be in the playoffs either way.
Northeast falls on the road at Monticello
As mentioned above, the Rebels were unable to get the win against District foe Monticello and they fell 58-28.
The Rebels also finish their season 4-4 but have the potential to host a home playoff game in the first round depending where they are seeded on Saturday morning.
Mount Vernon proves to be too much to handle as Central DeWitt falls 47-0
The Sabers could not get much of anything to work on Friday night as they fell to Mount Vernon 47-0.
The Sabers record is now 5-3 and they will return home for senior night next week against Benton.
